Eight LI women named to Team USA lacrosse

Eight Long Islanders were selected to the women's lacrosse national team, US Lacrosse announced this week.

Danielle Etrasco (Massapequa), Alyssa Leonard (Bay Shore), Mikaela Rix (Garden City), Alyssa Murray (West Babylon), Kelly McPartland (Farmingdale), Maggie Bill (Cold Spring Harbor), Becky Lynch (Garden City) and Cortney Fortunato (Northport) are among the 38 players who made the roster after an invitation-only tryout earlier this month. Katie Hertsch, a Maryland native and Hofstra alum, also made the cut.

The team will compete in exhibition tournaments and the roster eventually will be whittled down to 18 leading up to the Federation of International Lacrosse World Cup in 2017 in England.

McPartland, a junior midfielder, helped Maryland win the national championship last month. She, Murray (Syracuse), Rix (Boston College), Leonard (Northwestern) and Fortunato (Notre Dame) also were named collegiate All-Americans.

Etrasco, a Boston University alum, competed in the 2013 World Cup. Rix, McPartland and Fortunato were members of Team USA's Under-19 team, which won gold in 2011 world championships.

Bill, who starred at St. Anthony's and is a lacrosse and soccer standout at North Carolina. She and Fortunato are among the youngest players selected, having recently completed their freshman years.