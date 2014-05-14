Troubled Amityville restaurant El Rodeo gets cabaret license

Amityville trustees have approved renewal of a cabaret license for El Rodeo restaurant, a one-time trouble spot for village police whose owner says he wants to take the business in a new direction.

Police visited the business 80 times over the past five years, trustee Nick LaLota said, and in 2011 a patron was slashed with a knife at the 528 Broadway location.

El Rodeo’s liquor license was canceled by the State Liquor Authority in December. Owner Edgar Reyes now wants to “make this more of a family-friendly establishment,” LaLota said. “The owner has a family and he’s trying to provide for his family.”

Trustees on Monday granted the cabaret license, which permits the restaurant to play music, for three months.

The board also approved a request from the Unqua Corinthian Yacht Club to have amplified outdoor music at several summer events.

The club’s request generated little discussion from residents or trustees, in contrast to a cabaret license renewal application last month from nearby Toomey’s Tavern. Trustees ultimately granted that application but imposed quality of life restrictions after neighbors complained of noise and traffic from summer concerts.

Yacht club treasurer Jim Graham said Unqua’s location, at 31 Unqua Place, has no neighbors immediately to the east. Speakers will face east and a 160-square-foot sound barrier will be set up behind the band for late-night events.

The club has about 300 members, Graham said.