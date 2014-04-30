Eleanor Roosevelt's home named Hempstead Town landmark

The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday unanimously approved granting landmark status to the former site of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s childhood home in Westbury and a historic African-American cemetery in Wantagh.

Residents at two public hearings before the vote spoke in support of designating the sites. Landmark status prevents any development or alteration at the sites without the consent of the town Landmarks Preservation Commission.

A young Roosevelt lived at the corner of Salisbury Park Drive and Valentines Road in Westbury from 1888 to 1892. The home has since been demolished. She was first lady from 1933 to 1945 when husband Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president.

The St. Matthias Church Cemetery in Wantagh is the burial site of 108 church members from Wantagh, including five African-American veterans of the Union Army during the Civil War and descendants of slaves, according to interment records from 1862 and 1943. The town owns the cemetery that stretches from Oakfield Avenue to Forest Lake Boulevard near Eaton Road West.