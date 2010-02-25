Entertainment briefs

Jackson impersonator on tour

For one night only, Michael Jackson is coming to the Theatre at Westbury, Newsday's Kevin Amorim reports. OK, so maybe it's really Jackson impersonator Joby Rogers, but he's in possession of a signed document that states, "It is the decision I, Michael Jackson, have made to have Mr. Joby Rogers . . . be my official substitute." Rogers has portrayed Jackson since 1984. He brings his "Ultimate Michael Experience" to Westbury April 17. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Actor Seth Green engaged

Seth Green is engaged to model/actress Clare Grant, People magazine reports. Green is the executive producer and co-creator of Cartoon Network's "Robot Chicken," for which Grant also does voice-overs. The actor will next appear in Disney's "Mars Needs Moms."

Cameron Douglas denied bail

A New York federal judge has denied bail to the son of actor Michael Douglas in a drug dealing case, The Associated Press reports. Cameron Douglas, 31, pleaded guilty in January to dealing large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine while holed up in a trendy Manhattan hotel. Prosecutors said Douglas had signed a plea agreement. He faces a minimum 10-year prison term at his sentencing in April.