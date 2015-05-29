Events for Long Island seniors
Knit, Crochet for Charity
East Meadow: Includes discussion of the book "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie Macomber, refreshments, raffles; donations of yarn, needles and books appreciated, 1-3 p.m. Monday, free, reserve, East Meadow Library, 1886 Front St.,
eastmeadow.info, 516-246-9552.
Entertainers Senior Chorus
New Hyde Park: Chorus needs male singers; rehearsals 12:30 p.m. Mondays, free, Clinton G. Martin Park, Marcus Avenue, 516-775-8118.
Caregiver Conference
Hempstead: Sponsored by Genser Dubow Genser and Cona law firm, includes guest speakers; 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, free, registration required, Hofstra University Club, Hempstead Turnpike, 631-390-5000, email RSVP@genserlaw.com.
Knitting Circle
Plainview: Learn to knit or crochet, experienced needleworkers also welcome; 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, free, Mid-Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., miyjcc.org, 516-822-3535.
Softball Games
Rockville Centre: Senior pickup games, everyone plays, teams made up from those in attendance; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays, Bligh Field, 1 Riverside Rd., 516-359-4726.
Caregivers Support Group
Elmont: Facilitated by the Nassau County Office for the Aging; 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, free, registration required, Elmont Public Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., 516-227-7071.
Lifelong Learning Series
Glen Cove: "The History of Ballroom Dancing," 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, free, Glen Cove Senior Center, 130 Glen St., glencoveseniorcenter.com, 516-759-9610.
Senior Social
Merrick: Entertainment and refreshments; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Merrick Jewish Centre/
Congregation Ohr Torah, 225 Fox Blvd.,
merrickjc.org, 516-795-5084.
AARP Smart Driver Course
Glen Cove: Reduce points and insurance premiums; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, $25, must register in person, Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.
Senior Softball
The Long Island Senior Softball Association needs players, games played throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties; call 631-455-2200 for more information.
SAGE Long Island
For lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals ages 50 and older, learn about social and recreational opportunities throughout Nassau County; call Alyssa at 631-665-2300 for more information.
