Ex-Navy SEAL alleges anti-gay bullying by CIA workers

SAN DIEGO -- A former Navy SEAL has filed an internal complaint alleging the CIA bullied him for being gay during a work assignment in June in Afghanistan.

Brett Jones said he filed the complaint last week, saying he was forced to endure homophobic slurs on June 11 in Afghanistan as a group of contractors and civil servants in the CIA's Global Response Staff watched news of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

He also said he was abandoned and forced to walk in 120-degree temperatures without water while he worked there as a CIA contractor.

Jones, the author of "Pride: The Story of the First Openly Gay Navy SEAL," said he feared for his safety and returned home early from Afghanistan. He told his story to ABC and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The CIA told the media outlets it takes such complaints seriously but declined to comment on the case.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We take very seriously any allegation of sexual, racial or any other form of harassment and/or discrimination at CIA. We have a Zero Tolerance Policy against such behavior and CIA leadership is committed to holding all employees accountable for living and promoting this policy," CIA spokesman Dean Boyd said in a statement to the Union-Tribune.

Jones told the AP that the CIA had contacted him and said they were investigating the complaint.

He said that in Afghanistan people he was working with called him an anti-gay name, and they were defensive when he confronted them about it.

Jones, 41, of Huntsville, Alabama, left the military in 2003 and has worked as a security contractor ever since. He said going public probably cost him his career, now that he's been publicly identified as working for the CIA.