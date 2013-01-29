Ex-WWE diva 'Sunny' facing assault charges for 6th time

Tamara Sytch, dressed in sweats, slippers and handcuffed at the wrist, tearfully told a judge she was assaulted by the subject of the protective order she allegedly violated this weekend, which sent her back to jail for the sixth time.

Sytch was arraigned Monday morning for violating a protective order, the fifth time she has been arrested for the same offense. The judge remanded her to be held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

Sytch is best-known as "Sunny" for her work as a World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler.

Rob Serafinowicz, Sytch's attorney, told the judge the subject of the protective order, who is 27, and a professional wrestler, musician and model, had "lured" Sytch back to his house, where she was not permitted due to the protective order.

In court Monday, Sytch referred to the Branford man as her fiance when telling the judge of her attack. She said she "self-medicated" and drank the morning after allegedly being assaulted.

"I don't think it's fair to me. I was the one abused," she said, with a shaky voice while crying.

Branford Police Capt. Geoffrey Morgan confirmed Monday Sytch had filed a criminal complaint. Police were investigating Sytch's allegations, Morgan said. He said police did make the court aware of her reports.

Morgan said Sytch was treated by medical personnel and complained of breathing problems while in custody. He said she was sent to the hospital.

Serafinowicz told the judge the blame "has to be parsed out." He said Sytch does not have a car in Connecticut, and the man picked her up and brought her to his house, and requested they move back in. Serafinowicz said the man presented Sytch with an engagement ring and had her move back in so they "could begin their life together."

According to the police report of Sytch's arrest Friday, she told police she was given a key and had been living in the man's house for two weeks.

"He had called me on many occasions and told me how much he loved Tammy and how he wanted to do anything he could to help her," Serafinowicz said. "While I cannot excuse her actions in this case, this case presents a different situation to the court."

The police report says the man went to the Police Department to report Sytch was inside his house and she was not allowed there. Police took Sytch from the house, after she was found hiding in the bathroom shower.

Serafinowicz said the man's actions of going to police might have been a "play on his part" to "remove any criminal liability."

Despite what Sytch may have been told by her former boyfriend, Morgan said, it's up to the court to allow her back to the man's house. If the man had in fact invited Sytch back, she still is not allowed to go there, he said.

"The difficult thing for many victims is there is no criminal charge for people that conspire to get you there. We tell everybody, if there's an order in place, despite what the victim may acquiescence, you are still bound by any court document or protective order," Morgan said.

Sytch was first arrested Sept. 11 for disorderly conduct. She was arrested the next day for disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order and strangulation. On Sept. 13, she was charged with violating a protective order.

On Oct. 8, she was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and three counts of a violation of protective order.

The following day she was arrested again for three violations of a protective order and burglary.

Last month, a judge modified the protective order, allowing Sytch to call the man for purposes of ongoing therapy. Sytch completed inpatient rehabilitation and was participating in outpatient therapy.

Assistant State's Attorney Michael Denison said the state had offered a plea deal to Sytch that she had taken. She pleaded guilty to one charge of violating a protective order and was to complete the inpatient therapy.

The warrants for each of Sytch's arrests allege details of her often being drunk, and at one point using UFC moves to choke her ex-boyfriend.

When the judge reminded Sytch she was not permitted to go back to the house, she said quietly, "After what I just went through, I won't go back."

Serafinowicz asked the judge to allow Sytch to have psychiatric testing to be done to figure out the root of her mental health problems. The case was continued to Feb. 7.