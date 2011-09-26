Executive Suite: Richard Stabile

Variety -- that's one of the things Richard Stabile says he enjoys about running Long Island Spirits Inc. in Baiting Hollow. Just last week as part of New York's Farm Day he found himself on Capitol Hill, pouring his vodka and fruit liqueurs for the likes of Sens. John McCain and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Stabile, 50, says he's involved in all aspects of the business, from putting paper towels in the bathrooms to doing events like last week's.

With a background in electrical engineering, he spent much of his career doing sales and marketing for technology companies, logging much international travel. As burnout started setting in, he thought back to the days he spent with his family on the East End, watching wineries take over potato fields.

Long Island Spirits was launched in 2006, with its vodka and potato-based liqueur products now sold in about 1,000 outlets, mostly on the East Coast.

How's business looking?

"We're very fortunate. We've got a strong distribution partner, and they've given a solid commitment" for purchases, so "I have a very predictable future from the wholesale perspective."

What trends are you seeing?

"Our business is mirroring what's happened in craft beer brewing," with growth in the number of businesses. Also, the public's "taste has grown more sophisticated, and they want to drink things made closer to home . . . This dovetails into the green movement in which people are more into sustainability."

What's your marketing approach?

"We can never compete on an advertising level. I spend a lot of time going out with salespeople to visit retail distributors such as bartenders -- people in front of their customers. We try to make them fans, and they become almost brand ambassadors. We also like to get people out to our place," such as tourists coming in for tastings or hotel food and beverage people. "In the last two years 25,000 people have come through our tasting room."

What early influences prepared you to run your business?

"My grandfather and uncle were winemakers in their basement in Brooklyn when I was 7 years old. Cranking the old wine press was kind of cool." Also, his engineering background has been helpful in setting "a foundation for logic and product planning. I was trained to think in a certain orderly manner, and having that knowledge base was very, very helpful in putting together the whole workflow of the distillery itself."

Your most fun workplace perk?

"Getting to travel and meet interesting people. I've been on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and to Capitol Hill. These are experiences I would not have been able to have."

Care to share some vodka trivia?

"It takes about 20 to 25 pounds of potatoes to make one liter of vodka."

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Name. Richard Stabile, founder and chief executive of Long Island Spirits Inc., farm-to-bottle spirits distillery, Baiting Hollow

What they do. "Produce spirits locally, using small-batch methods and ingredients that are in harmony with our environment."

Employees. Four full-time, six part-time, in roles such as distilling, bookkeeping and general office staff, tasting room operations

Revenue. About $800,000 to $1.1 million this year