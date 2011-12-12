Executive Suite: ThePRFreelancer Lori Ames

When Lori Ames' son was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor last year, she quit her job as vice president of a Manhattan firm and founded ThePRFreelancer Inc., a company that offers publicity, marketing and public relations for authors, artists and small businesses.

Ames, 54, built her business from her son's ICU room at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola, with the aid of only her iPad and cellphone, as Robert, then 22, endured surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. Becoming an entrepreneur might have seemed impossible, but she had an asset. She'd spent her entire career "being nice," and in her world "being nice and being honest in all dealings makes everything else fall into place," Ames said.

How did you get your business launched so quickly?

"I sent out a massive email over LinkedIn, 'Hey guys, in case anybody's been looking for me . . . this is what happened, and here's how you can reach me.' I got my first client quickly."

What's your biggest business adversity?

I don't consider anything with my business right now an adversity. I have a different view, because I've already been to hell and back.

How did you know when it was time to rent an office?

After my son finished with his physical therapy and his scans were clean . . . I found a place near our home. I was getting busy, and I have five cats who think computers are their toys, and I have a dog, and it was tough to do conference calls sitting in the closet.

What's a new trend in your industry?

The continuing evolution of e-books, as opposed to printed books, is changing the face, not only of the industry, but of how you do publicity. It's not like you can stuff an envelope and send out a review copy of an e-book. A journalist would have to be willing to have it sent electronically.

What tips can you offer others?

Response was overwhelming when I actually sent out a press release by mail. People actually picked up the phone and called. Don't lose the essence of what you're really trying to do. And you still have to build relationships; otherwise, I'm just an email.

What's your most fun workplace perk or guilty pleasure?

I have a tiara in my office, and I put it on when I want to be queen of my own space.

Corporate snapshot

Name. Lori Ames, president and founder of ThePRFreelancer Inc. in Babylon Village

What she does. "It's all about the spreading of ideas and information to educate and enlighten, and the ability to create new ways to spread this information across the ever-changing media landscape."

Staff. 3 part time, performing roles such as booking media and writing press releases

Revenue. $90,000-$100,000