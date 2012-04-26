Expedited airline screening expands

PRECHECK AT AIRPORTS Next time you're at an airport, how would you like to speed through the security line without taking off your shoes and belt? The Transportation Security Administration has started an expedited screening program for some passengers on Alaska Airlines at Sea-Tac Airport in Washington State.

By the end of the year, PreCheck, the program that offers expedited screening to those who submit to an initial background check, is expected to be available in 35 airports, including Newark. It's available now to American Airlines passengers at Kennedy Airport. -- AP

D.C. CATHEDRAL TOURS The Washington National Cathedral will be offering tours of its unique stone carvings for the first time since the building was damaged by an earthquake last year. Tours exploring more than 100 gargoyles perched on the cathedral's facade begin again this weekend. The gargoyles include monsters, dogs and horses, as well as "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader. The cathedral had to suspend tours, as well as other regular events, after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake damaged the structure on Aug. 23. -- AP