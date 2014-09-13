Failed budget helped spur Hicksville homecoming fair success

The Hicksville High School Homecoming Fair -- initially an idea born in the 1980s to compensate the deficit after a failed budget -- is alive and well nearly 30 years later.

Representatives from district elementary schools, the robotics team, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Hicksville youth soccer and more were on hand to raise money for their group, as well as college scholarship funds.

“Everyone comes together for the same cause,” said PTA Council President Irene Carlomusto.

Last year the PTA Council, who organizes the yearly event, raised $5,000, which was enough to disseminate 10 scholarships.

“Parents whose children graduated years ago are still here helping,” Carlomusto added.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That’s the case with Linda Brumer, whose three children have graduated from Hicksville High School. Brumer, head of the Hicksville Athletic Booster Club – and a Hicksville High School alumnus herself – still oversees the hot foods and snacks booth to drum up money for athletic scholarships and the senior sports dinner.

“I like doing this for the kids and the community, “ Brumer said modestly.

Principal Raymond Williams said the school community is about the three As – academics, arts and athletics and “we have that reflected in everything we do.”

Added Interim Superintendent Carl Bonuso, “I’ve been in education for 40 years and I’ve never seen such a physical sign of what a community is all about than this fair.”