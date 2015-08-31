Fantasy football top 25 wide receivers

The wide receiver position seems to generate more fantasy points, as well as a deeper collection of talent, with each passing year.

This year offers a wide variety of elite talents, including unguardable threats like Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants) and Antonio Brown (Steelers) and large, dominant pass catchers like Dez Bryant (Cowboys) and Demaryius Thomas (Broncos).

All four of those players would make fine picks in the late first or early second round.

However, given the pure depth of the position, you shouldn't feel nearly as panicked about grabbing a top-ranked player at WR.

Other talented players like DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) and Brandin Cooks (Saints) have WR1 potential and often last until the third or even fourth round.

Beyond them, there are over 25 guys you could feel comfortable starting most weeks, and plenty of other players with the upside to make a large impact on your roster. In addition to those listed here, underrated talents like Jeremy Maclin (Chiefs) and John Brown (Cardinals) should generate decent production without requiring the use of an early draft pick.

Thus, given the wealth of options at WR, consider prioritizing other positions early in your draft while you wait until the middle or later portion to collect a wide array of receivers.

Alex Case is amNY's fantasy football columnist.