Bob Hartranft, who has coached lacrosse at Farmingdale for 46 years and won 19 league, county or state championships, was named the recipient of the 2013 Gerald J. Carroll Exemplary Coaching Award by US Lacrosse.

The award, established in 1994, annually recognizes one high school boys coach nationwide for his success not in victories, but in the care and guidance he gives to the balanced development of his players.