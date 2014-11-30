Fire District elections take place across Long Island on Dec. 9
Voters will cast ballots on Dec. 9 in elections to choose commissioners in more than 130 fire districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties, including 36 contested races.
Long Island fire district commissioners, who are unpaid, oversee budgets that total more than $300 million.
"Today's budgets, especially on Long Island, are quite large and you want the right people to make the right decisions," said Anthony Gallino, first vice president of the Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York and a commissioner in the Rocky Point fire district. "You have to strike the balance for the firemen to have the equipment to do their job and to also be fiscally responsible."
In Centereach, former Commissioner Daniel Peluso is running against incumbent Dominick D'Onofrio for a one-year term. Peluso, a former chief and 29-year veteran of the department, left the board in 2003 when he took a job as a mechanic with the fire district.
The district in August fired Peluso from that job because he "used his Fire District Mechanic position to personally benefit himself in getting discounts on purchases and paying no sales tax," according to a civil service hearing decision in July that led to his dismissal.
Peluso denied that he had used the department's tax-exempt status for discounts and to avoid paying sales tax on personal purchases and said he's appealing the decision. He said his experience working for the district would be an asset to the board. "I know what it's like to be an employee in the building," he said.
D'Onofrio, a former captain and 33-year veteran of the department, pointed to his record such as bolstering the department's training programs and outreach program for senior citizens. "We reduced our response times to below the county average all within the last year," he said.
In the Lido/Point Lookout Fire District, Maria J. Aramanda is challenging incumbent Steven Weitz for a seat.
Aramanda, a lawyer, said the board, which has four fire department members among the five commissioners, needs an outside voice. "There's a need in the community for a commissioner who's a nonmember of the department, who might be able to provide a new perspective and new approach and a balance," she said.
Weitz, a lawyer, has been a commissioner for 10 of his 22 years with the department. "I'm an experienced firefighter and I'm also an experienced fire commissioner," he said.
In Gordon Heights, incumbent Alex Hanson is running against former Commissioner Chesley Ruffin. The 1.7-square-mile residential district serves about 900 households.
"The main thing was to be able to try to reduce taxes and provide the same level of safety," said Hanson, a production manager. Gordon Heights' high taxes led residents in recent years to try to dissolve the district.
Ruffin, a retired real estate investor who served two previous commissioner terms and is a 31-year veteran of the department, said the board will benefit from his experience.
Voters in eight districts also will decide propositions ranging from financing a radio console in Orient to selling a used fire truck in Uniondale.
CONTESTED RACES
HEMPSTEAD TOWN
ATLANTIC BEACH
Incumbent Julian Goldstein and Nathan Etrog are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 1 Rescue Rd., Atlantic Beach.
INWOOD
Incumbent Thomas Pandolfo and Thomas Lynch are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 188 Dowdy Blvd., Inwood.
NORTH BELLMORE
Mark Collins and Robert Bazarewski are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1500 Newbridge Rd. or 821 Newbridge Rd. in Bellmore.
NORTH MERRICK
Incumbent Gregory Smith and Sean Kelleher are running for a five-year term. A referendum on whether the district should enter into a $85,000 contract to purchase two defibrillators will be on the ballot. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 2095 Camp Ave., North Merrick.
LIDO/POINT LOOKOUT
Incumbent Steven Weitz and Maria Aramanda are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 102 Lido Blvd. for Point Lookout residents, while Lido residents vote at their firehouse at Lido Boulevard and Regent Drive.
NORTH HEMPSTEAD TOWN
GARDEN CITY PARK
Incumbent Augustine Carnevale and Peter Chimenti are running for a three-year-term. Voting is from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at 2264 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park, and at 999 Herricks Rd., Garden City Park.
MANHASSET-LAKEVILLE
Mark Sauvigne and Lisanne Guzzetta Altmann are running for a three-year term. Voting is 12 to 9 p.m. at Company No. 1 Firehouse, 35 Bayview Ave., Manhasset for District A while District B is voting at Company No. 3 Firehouse, 25 Prospect St., Thomaston. The polling place for District C is Company No. 4 Firehouse, 97 Jayson Ave., Great Neck and the polling place for District D is Company No. 5 Firehouse, 21 78th Ave. and Stewart Avenue, New Hyde Park.
NEW HYDE PARK
Incumbent Michael Dolan Sr. and Stephen Derenze are running for a five-year term. Voting is 1 to 9 p.m. at 1555 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park.
OYSTER BAY TOWN
BETHPAGE
Incumbent Joseph Minogue and former Commissioner Vincent Valente are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 225 Broadway, Bethpage.
HICKSVILLE
Incumbent Robert J. Lang and Chris Fotopoulos are running for a five-year term. There is a referendum to sell a firetruck. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 20 E. Marie St., Hicksville and at Station 4 on Levittown Parkway, Hicksville.
JERICHO
Incumbent David Marmann and Glenn Gilberg are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 424 North Broadway, Jericho.
MASSAPEQUA
Incumbent Michael Hanna and Charles Mackie are running for a five-year term, and Joseph Giordano and Steven Zimmerman are running for a one-year term. Voting is 2 to 9 p.m. at 515 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa; 259 Front St., Massapequa Park; and 5478 Merrick Rd., Massapequa.
BABYLON TOWN
WEST BABYLON
Incumbent John Manzi and Vincent Senzamici are running for a five-year term. Voting is 2 to 9 p.m. at 126 Arnold Ave., West Babylon, and 1033 Herzel Blvd., West Babylon.
BROOKHAVEN TOWN
BELLPORT
Incumbent Martine Satterley and Steve Mackin are running for a five-year term. A referendum to approve a new reserve fund is on the ballot. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 161 Main St., Bellport.
CENTEREACH
Appointed incumbent Dominick D’Onofrio and former Commissioner Daniel Peluso are running for a one-year term. Incumbent Scott Jordan and Thomas Doyle are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 9 South Washington Ave., Centereach.
EAST MORICHES
Former Commissioner James Romanowski, William Natoli, and John Leuthardt are running for a five-year term. A referendum seeking to make the office of fire district treasurer an appointment instead of an elected position will be on the ballot. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 9 Pine St., East Moriches.
FARMINGVILLE
Incumbent John J. Caputo and former Commissioner Robert W. Wallace are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 780 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville.
GORDON HEIGHTS
Incumbent Alex Hanson and former Commissioner Chesley Ruffin are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 3 Hawkins Ave., Medford.
MANORVILLE
Albert Laindahl and Dennis Hendrickson are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 14 S. Silas Carter Rd., Manorville.
MEDFORD
Incumbent Richard D. Coleman, former Commissioner William J. Hart Jr. and Russel Schwarz are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 171 Oregon Ave., Medford.
RIDGE
Incumbent Pat Pirozzi and Kevin Leedham are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 12 to 9 p.m. at 20 Francis Mooney Dr., Ridge, for district residents north of William Floyd Parkway, and at 525 Rockwood Dr., East Yaphank, for residents south of the parkway.
SELDEN
Incumbent Robert McConville and Roderick Davidson are seeking a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 44 Woodmere Pl., Selden.
WADING RIVER
Incumbent James Meier and Thomas Colitti are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 1503 N. Country Rd., Wading River.
EAST END TOWNS
BRIDGEHAMPTON
Philip Cammann and John O’Brien are running for a five-year term. A proposal to increase the length of service from one year to five years for retirement benefits eligibility is on the ballot. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 64 School St., Bridgehampton.
EAST QUOGUE
Jennifer Davonski and Robert Despres are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 465 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue.
SOUTHAMPTON
Incumbent David Price and Rodney C. Pierson are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 468 Magee St., Southampton.
HUNTINGTON TOWN
EAST NORTHPORT
Incumbent Robert Sagistano and former Commissioner Raymond Teiner are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1 9th Ave., East Northport.
HALESITE
Incumbent Craig Lanigan and Lucy Oppenheim are running for a five-year term. A referendum to provide for new equipment, renovations of the firehouse kitchen area and repaving the parking lot will be on the ballot. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1 New York Ave., North Halesite.
HUNTINGTON MANOR
Incumbent Carlo Conte and Bedel Saget are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1650 New York Ave., Huntington Station.
ISLIP TOWN
BOHEMIA
Incumbent Frank Wilhelmy and John Cardillo are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 950 Pearl St., Bohemia.
BRENTWOOD
John C. Spadaro, Christopher M. Lockwood, Manuel Troche and Michael P. O’Malley are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 125 Fourth St., Brentwood.
HOLBROOK
Incumbent Joel Vetter and Richard Gimbl<NO1>cq<NO> are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 390 Terry Blvd., Holbrook.
ISLIP TERRACE
Anthony Maieli and Peter Spina III are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 264 Beaverdam Rd., Islip Terrace.
LAKELAND
Richard Ricci and Michael Maher are running for a five-year term. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at 929 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma.
SMITHTOWN
KINGS PARK
Incumbent Ronald Hobel and Michael DeSaro are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2 East Main St., Kings Park.
ST. JAMES
Roy Bradshaw and Gerald Varricchio are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 221 Jefferson Ave., St. James.
UNCONTESTED RACES:
HEMPSTEAD TOWN
BARNUM ISLAND
Did not provide information.
BALDWIN
Incumbent Douglas Wiedmann is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 2386 Grand Ave., Baldwin.
BELLEROSE TERRACE
Did not provide information.
BELLMORE
Richard Holzhauer is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 230 Pettit Ave., Bellmore.
EAST ATLANTIC BEACH
Did not provide information.
EAST MEADOW
Incumbent Michael Finkelman is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 197 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow.
ELMONT
Did not provide information.
FRANKLIN SQUARE & MUNSON
Philip F. Malloy, Jr., is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at 841 Liberty Place, Franklin Square.
HEWLETT BAY
Former Commissioner Daniel Weisner is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 25 Franklin Ave., Hewlett.
LAKEVIEW
Heather L. Senti is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 891 Woodfield Road, West Hempstead.
LAWRENCE NORTH
Did not provide information.
LEVITTOWN
George W. Anderson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 120 Gardiners’ Ave., Levittown.
MEADOWMERE PARK
Incumbent Steve McFadden is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 14 Meyer Ave. in Lawrence.
OCEANSIDE
Michael Graham is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 65 Foxhurst Road, Oceanside.
ROOSEVELT
Incumbent Hector Tyler is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 56 West Centennial Ave., Roosevelt.
SEAFORD
Incumbent George W. von Glahn Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2170 Southard Ave., Seaford.
SOUTH HEMPSTEAD
Incumbent Donald Spatz is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 555 May St., South Hempstead.
UNIONDALE
Incumbent Anthony Lebron is running unopposed for a five-year term. There is a mandatory referendum on the ballot to put a 1996 Seagrave 100-foot rear mount firetruck out for bid, for no less than $60,000. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 154 Uniondale Ave., Uniondale.
WANTAGH
Incumbent William K. Field IV is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 3470 Park Ave., Wantagh; 844 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh; 2529 Neptune Ave., Seaford; 1191 Alken Ave., Seaford; and 2895 Merrick Road, Wantagh.
WEST HEMPSTEAD
Incumbent Kenneth Brohm is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 295 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead.
WOODMERE
Incumbent Mitchell Froehlich is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 20 Irving Place, Woodmere.
OYSTER BAY TOWN
LOCUST VALLEY
Incumbent Ralph Longo, Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 228 Buckram Road, Locust Valley.
NORTH MASSAPEQUA
Incumbent Ralph Raymond is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 4 to 9 p.m. at 1000 N. Broadway, North Massapequa.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE
Incumbent Art Rohde is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 4 to 9 p.m. at 819 Main St., South Farmingdale.
SYOSSET
Incumbent Giovanni Graceffa is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 2 to 9 p.m. at 50 Cold Spring Road, Syosset.
BABYLON TOWN
COPIAGUE
Incumbent Angelo Licata is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 320 Great Neck Road, Copiague.
DEER PARK
Incumbent Andrew Duguid is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 94 Lake Ave., Deer Park.
BROOKHAVEN TOWN
BLUE POINT
Incumbent Dennis McCarthy is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 205 Blue Point Ave., Blue Point.
BROOKHAVEN
Incumbent Robert Robinson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2486 Montauk Highway in Brookhaven Hamlet.
CENTER MORICHES
Odd K. Saetran Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 301 Main St., Center Moriches.
CORAM
Incumbent Thomas A. Lyon is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 303 Middle Country Road, Coram.
EASTPORT
Incumbent Thomas Collins is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 21 Union Ave., Eastport.
HAGERMAN
Incumbent Louis Valentino is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 510 Ralph T. Perry Drive, East Patchogue.
HOLTSVILLE
Incumbent Roy Stillufsen is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1025 Waverly Ave., Holtsville.
MASTIC
Incumbent Rudolph Sunderman is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1080 Mastic Rd., Mastic.
MILLER PLACE
Incumbent Jeff Kinkaid is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 12 Miller Place Rd., Miller Place.
MOUNT SINAI
Incumbent Peter VanMiddelem is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 746 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., Mount Sinai.
NORTH PATCHOGUE
Incumbent John Blaum Jr. is running unopposed for a one-year term. Incumbent Larry Stumpo is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 4 to 9 p.m. at 33 Davidson Ave., North Patchogue.
PATCHOGUE
Incumbent Zibrim Banse is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 15 Jennings Ave., Patchogue.
PORT JEFFERSON
David Okst is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 115 Maple Pl., Port Jefferson.
ROCKY POINT
Kirkwood Johnson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 90 King Rd., Rocky Point.
SETAUKET
Incumbent Kevin Yoos is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 394 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook.
STONY BROOK
Incumbent Ernest C. Behnke is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 147 Main St., Stony Brook for residents north of the railroad right of way. Residents living south of the railroad right of way vote at 1402 Stony Brook Rd., Stony Brook.
TERRYVILLE
Incumbent Bernard Reynolds is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station.
YAPHANK
Incumbent William Peters Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 31 Main St., Yaphank.
EAST END TOWNS
AMAGANSETT
Incumbent John M. Emptage is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 439 Main St., Amagansett.
CUTCHOGUE
Incumbent Robert Fisher is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 260 New Suffolk Rd., Cutchogue.
EAST MARION
Did not provide information.
FISHERS ISLAND
Did not provide information.
FLANDERS
Incumbent Michael Spano is running unopposed for a three-year term. Jason Roche is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 6 to 9 p.m. at 1049 Flanders Rd.
HAMPTON BAYS
Did not provide information.
JAMESPORT
Did not provide information.
MATTITUCK
Incumbent Warren W. Jackson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1000 Pike St., Mattituck.
MONTAUK
Did not provide information.
NORTH SEA
Incumbent Gregory Robins is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 148 Noyac<NO1>cq, don’t let Tansa change to Noyack<NO> Rd., Southampton.
ORIENT
Incumbent Andrew Binkowski is running unopposed for a five-year term. There is a proposition on the ballot to allow the board to finance a radio console for $65,000. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 233 Main Rd., Orient.
RIVERHEAD
Incumbent Edward Carey is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead.
SHELTER ISLAND
Did not provide information.
SOUTHOLD
Did not provide information.
SPRINGS
Did not provide information.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH
Incumbent Victor Levy is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 108 Mill Rd., Suite A, Westhampton Beach.
HUNTINGTON TOWN
CENTERPORT
Incumbent Henry Kurt Martin is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 9 Park Circle, Centerport.
COLD SPRING HARBOR
Julie Cooper is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor.
DIX HILLS
Incumbent Phil Tepe is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 115 E. Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills.
EATONS NECK
Incumbent John Alessi is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 55 Eaton’s Neck Road, Eaton’s Neck.
GREENLAWN
Incumbent David Caputo is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 23 Boulevard Ave., Greenlawn.
HUNTINGTON
Andre’a Sorrentino Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1 Leverich Pl., Huntington.
MELVILLE
Max Lituchy is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 531 Sweet Hollow Road, Melville.
ISLIP TOWN
BAY SHORE
Incumbent Ralph A. Leggio is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 195 Fifth Ave., Bay Shore.
BAYPORT
Kevin Collins is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 251 Seneca Ave., Bayport.
CENTRAL ISLIP
Incumbent Robert A. Miller is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 97 Carleton Ave., Central Islip.
EAST BRENTWOOD
Incumbent Vincent Scandariato is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 26 Fulton St., Brentwood.
EAST ISLIP
Incumbent John Cascio is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 30 E. Main St., East Islip.
GREAT RIVER
James DiGiovanna is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 108 River Rd., Great River.
ISLIP
Incumbent Thomas Leggio is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 28 Monell Ave., Islip.
KISMET
Incumbent Lawrence Cole is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse on Oak Street in Kismet.
LAKE RONKONKOMA
Incumbent Michael Mancuso is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 8 p.m. at 177 Portion Rd., Lake Ronkonkoma.
SAYVILLE
Incumbent Mark Schmittzeh is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 107 N. Main St., Sayville.
WEST ISLIP
Incumbent Joseph Badala is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 309 Union Blvd., West Islip.
WEST SAYVILLE-OAKDALE
Incumbent William J. Savino Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 80 Main St., West Sayville.
ISLIP-SMITHTOWN TOWNS
HAUPPAUGE
Incumbent Paul Thomas is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge.
SMITHTOWN
NESCONSET
Tod Hutchinson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 25 Gibbs Pond Rd., Nesconset.
SMITHTOWN
Incumbent Thomas Buffa is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 100 Elm Ave., Smithtown.
With Newsday Towns Staff
A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the length of the commissioner term for the Manhasset Lakeville Fire District.