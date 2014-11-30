Voters will cast ballots on Dec. 9 in elections to choose commissioners in more than 130 fire districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties, including 36 contested races.

Long Island fire district commissioners, who are unpaid, oversee budgets that total more than $300 million.

"Today's budgets, especially on Long Island, are quite large and you want the right people to make the right decisions," said Anthony Gallino, first vice president of the Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York and a commissioner in the Rocky Point fire district. "You have to strike the balance for the firemen to have the equipment to do their job and to also be fiscally responsible."

In Centereach, former Commissioner Daniel Peluso is running against incumbent Dominick D'Onofrio for a one-year term. Peluso, a former chief and 29-year veteran of the department, left the board in 2003 when he took a job as a mechanic with the fire district.

The district in August fired Peluso from that job because he "used his Fire District Mechanic position to personally benefit himself in getting discounts on purchases and paying no sales tax," according to a civil service hearing decision in July that led to his dismissal.

Peluso denied that he had used the department's tax-exempt status for discounts and to avoid paying sales tax on personal purchases and said he's appealing the decision. He said his experience working for the district would be an asset to the board. "I know what it's like to be an employee in the building," he said.

D'Onofrio, a former captain and 33-year veteran of the department, pointed to his record such as bolstering the department's training programs and outreach program for senior citizens. "We reduced our response times to below the county average all within the last year," he said.

In the Lido/Point Lookout Fire District, Maria J. Aramanda is challenging incumbent Steven Weitz for a seat.

Aramanda, a lawyer, said the board, which has four fire department members among the five commissioners, needs an outside voice. "There's a need in the community for a commissioner who's a nonmember of the department, who might be able to provide a new perspective and new approach and a balance," she said.

Weitz, a lawyer, has been a commissioner for 10 of his 22 years with the department. "I'm an experienced firefighter and I'm also an experienced fire commissioner," he said.

In Gordon Heights, incumbent Alex Hanson is running against former Commissioner Chesley Ruffin. The 1.7-square-mile residential district serves about 900 households.

"The main thing was to be able to try to reduce taxes and provide the same level of safety," said Hanson, a production manager. Gordon Heights' high taxes led residents in recent years to try to dissolve the district.

Ruffin, a retired real estate investor who served two previous commissioner terms and is a 31-year veteran of the department, said the board will benefit from his experience.

Voters in eight districts also will decide propositions ranging from financing a radio console in Orient to selling a used fire truck in Uniondale.

CONTESTED RACES

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

ATLANTIC BEACH

Incumbent Julian Goldstein and Nathan Etrog are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 1 Rescue Rd., Atlantic Beach.

INWOOD

Incumbent Thomas Pandolfo and Thomas Lynch are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 188 Dowdy Blvd., Inwood.

NORTH BELLMORE

Mark Collins and Robert Bazarewski are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1500 Newbridge Rd. or 821 Newbridge Rd. in Bellmore.

NORTH MERRICK

Incumbent Gregory Smith and Sean Kelleher are running for a five-year term. A referendum on whether the district should enter into a $85,000 contract to purchase two defibrillators will be on the ballot. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 2095 Camp Ave., North Merrick.

LIDO/POINT LOOKOUT

Incumbent Steven Weitz and Maria Aramanda are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 102 Lido Blvd. for Point Lookout residents, while Lido residents vote at their firehouse at Lido Boulevard and Regent Drive.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD TOWN

GARDEN CITY PARK

Incumbent Augustine Carnevale and Peter Chimenti are running for a three-year-term. Voting is from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at 2264 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park, and at 999 Herricks Rd., Garden City Park.

MANHASSET-LAKEVILLE

Mark Sauvigne and Lisanne Guzzetta Altmann are running for a three-year term. Voting is 12 to 9 p.m. at Company No. 1 Firehouse, 35 Bayview Ave., Manhasset for District A while District B is voting at Company No. 3 Firehouse, 25 Prospect St., Thomaston. The polling place for District C is Company No. 4 Firehouse, 97 Jayson Ave., Great Neck and the polling place for District D is Company No. 5 Firehouse, 21 78th Ave. and Stewart Avenue, New Hyde Park.

NEW HYDE PARK

Incumbent Michael Dolan Sr. and Stephen Derenze are running for a five-year term. Voting is 1 to 9 p.m. at 1555 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park.

OYSTER BAY TOWN

BETHPAGE

Incumbent Joseph Minogue and former Commissioner Vincent Valente are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 225 Broadway, Bethpage.

HICKSVILLE

Incumbent Robert J. Lang and Chris Fotopoulos are running for a five-year term. There is a referendum to sell a firetruck. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 20 E. Marie St., Hicksville and at Station 4 on Levittown Parkway, Hicksville.

JERICHO

Incumbent David Marmann and Glenn Gilberg are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 424 North Broadway, Jericho.

MASSAPEQUA

Incumbent Michael Hanna and Charles Mackie are running for a five-year term, and Joseph Giordano and Steven Zimmerman are running for a one-year term. Voting is 2 to 9 p.m. at 515 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa; 259 Front St., Massapequa Park; and 5478 Merrick Rd., Massapequa.

BABYLON TOWN

WEST BABYLON

Incumbent John Manzi and Vincent Senzamici are running for a five-year term. Voting is 2 to 9 p.m. at 126 Arnold Ave., West Babylon, and 1033 Herzel Blvd., West Babylon.

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

BELLPORT

Incumbent Martine Satterley and Steve Mackin are running for a five-year term. A referendum to approve a new reserve fund is on the ballot. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 161 Main St., Bellport.

CENTEREACH

Appointed incumbent Dominick D’Onofrio and former Commissioner Daniel Peluso are running for a one-year term. Incumbent Scott Jordan and Thomas Doyle are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 9 South Washington Ave., Centereach.

EAST MORICHES

Former Commissioner James Romanowski, William Natoli, and John Leuthardt are running for a five-year term. A referendum seeking to make the office of fire district treasurer an appointment instead of an elected position will be on the ballot. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 9 Pine St., East Moriches.

FARMINGVILLE

Incumbent John J. Caputo and former Commissioner Robert W. Wallace are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 780 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville.

GORDON HEIGHTS

Incumbent Alex Hanson and former Commissioner Chesley Ruffin are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 3 Hawkins Ave., Medford.

MANORVILLE

Albert Laindahl and Dennis Hendrickson are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 14 S. Silas Carter Rd., Manorville.

MEDFORD

Incumbent Richard D. Coleman, former Commissioner William J. Hart Jr. and Russel Schwarz are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 171 Oregon Ave., Medford.

RIDGE

Incumbent Pat Pirozzi and Kevin Leedham are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 12 to 9 p.m. at 20 Francis Mooney Dr., Ridge, for district residents north of William Floyd Parkway, and at 525 Rockwood Dr., East Yaphank, for residents south of the parkway.

SELDEN

Incumbent Robert McConville and Roderick Davidson are seeking a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 44 Woodmere Pl., Selden.

WADING RIVER

Incumbent James Meier and Thomas Colitti are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 1503 N. Country Rd., Wading River.

EAST END TOWNS

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Philip Cammann and John O’Brien are running for a five-year term. A proposal to increase the length of service from one year to five years for retirement benefits eligibility is on the ballot. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 64 School St., Bridgehampton.

EAST QUOGUE

Jennifer Davonski and Robert Despres are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 465 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue.

SOUTHAMPTON

Incumbent David Price and Rodney C. Pierson are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 468 Magee St., Southampton.

HUNTINGTON TOWN

EAST NORTHPORT

Incumbent Robert Sagistano and former Commissioner Raymond Teiner are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1 9th Ave., East Northport.

HALESITE

Incumbent Craig Lanigan and Lucy Oppenheim are running for a five-year term. A referendum to provide for new equipment, renovations of the firehouse kitchen area and repaving the parking lot will be on the ballot. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1 New York Ave., North Halesite.

HUNTINGTON MANOR

Incumbent Carlo Conte and Bedel Saget are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1650 New York Ave., Huntington Station.

ISLIP TOWN

BOHEMIA

Incumbent Frank Wilhelmy and John Cardillo are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 950 Pearl St., Bohemia.

BRENTWOOD

John C. Spadaro, Christopher M. Lockwood, Manuel Troche and Michael P. O’Malley are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 125 Fourth St., Brentwood.

HOLBROOK

Incumbent Joel Vetter and Richard Gimbl<NO1>cq<NO> are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 390 Terry Blvd., Holbrook.

ISLIP TERRACE

Anthony Maieli and Peter Spina III are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 264 Beaverdam Rd., Islip Terrace.

LAKELAND

Richard Ricci and Michael Maher are running for a five-year term. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at 929 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma.

SMITHTOWN

KINGS PARK

Incumbent Ronald Hobel and Michael DeSaro are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2 East Main St., Kings Park.

ST. JAMES

Roy Bradshaw and Gerald Varricchio are running for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 221 Jefferson Ave., St. James.

UNCONTESTED RACES:

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

BARNUM ISLAND

Did not provide information.

BALDWIN

Incumbent Douglas Wiedmann is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 2386 Grand Ave., Baldwin.

BELLEROSE TERRACE

Did not provide information.

BELLMORE

Richard Holzhauer is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 230 Pettit Ave., Bellmore.

EAST ATLANTIC BEACH

Did not provide information.

EAST MEADOW

Incumbent Michael Finkelman is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 197 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow.

ELMONT

Did not provide information.

FRANKLIN SQUARE & MUNSON

Philip F. Malloy, Jr., is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at 841 Liberty Place, Franklin Square.

HEWLETT BAY

Former Commissioner Daniel Weisner is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 25 Franklin Ave., Hewlett.

LAKEVIEW

Heather L. Senti is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 891 Woodfield Road, West Hempstead.

LAWRENCE NORTH

Did not provide information.

LEVITTOWN

George W. Anderson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 120 Gardiners’ Ave., Levittown.

MEADOWMERE PARK

Incumbent Steve McFadden is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 14 Meyer Ave. in Lawrence.

OCEANSIDE

Michael Graham is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 65 Foxhurst Road, Oceanside.

ROOSEVELT

Incumbent Hector Tyler is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 56 West Centennial Ave., Roosevelt.

SEAFORD

Incumbent George W. von Glahn Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2170 Southard Ave., Seaford.

SOUTH HEMPSTEAD

Incumbent Donald Spatz is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 555 May St., South Hempstead.

UNIONDALE

Incumbent Anthony Lebron is running unopposed for a five-year term. There is a mandatory referendum on the ballot to put a 1996 Seagrave 100-foot rear mount firetruck out for bid, for no less than $60,000. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 154 Uniondale Ave., Uniondale.

WANTAGH

Incumbent William K. Field IV is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 3470 Park Ave., Wantagh; 844 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh; 2529 Neptune Ave., Seaford; 1191 Alken Ave., Seaford; and 2895 Merrick Road, Wantagh.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

Incumbent Kenneth Brohm is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 295 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead.

WOODMERE

Incumbent Mitchell Froehlich is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 20 Irving Place, Woodmere.

OYSTER BAY TOWN

LOCUST VALLEY

Incumbent Ralph Longo, Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 228 Buckram Road, Locust Valley.

NORTH MASSAPEQUA

Incumbent Ralph Raymond is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 4 to 9 p.m. at 1000 N. Broadway, North Massapequa.

SOUTH FARMINGDALE

Incumbent Art Rohde is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 4 to 9 p.m. at 819 Main St., South Farmingdale.

SYOSSET

Incumbent Giovanni Graceffa is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 2 to 9 p.m. at 50 Cold Spring Road, Syosset.

BABYLON TOWN

COPIAGUE

Incumbent Angelo Licata is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 320 Great Neck Road, Copiague.

DEER PARK

Incumbent Andrew Duguid is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 94 Lake Ave., Deer Park.

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

BLUE POINT

Incumbent Dennis McCarthy is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 205 Blue Point Ave., Blue Point.

BROOKHAVEN

Incumbent Robert Robinson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2486 Montauk Highway in Brookhaven Hamlet.

CENTER MORICHES

Odd K. Saetran Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 301 Main St., Center Moriches.

CORAM

Incumbent Thomas A. Lyon is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 303 Middle Country Road, Coram.

EASTPORT

Incumbent Thomas Collins is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 21 Union Ave., Eastport.

HAGERMAN

Incumbent Louis Valentino is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 510 Ralph T. Perry Drive, East Patchogue.

HOLTSVILLE

Incumbent Roy Stillufsen is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1025 Waverly Ave., Holtsville.

MASTIC

Incumbent Rudolph Sunderman is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1080 Mastic Rd., Mastic.

MILLER PLACE

Incumbent Jeff Kinkaid is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 12 Miller Place Rd., Miller Place.

MOUNT SINAI

Incumbent Peter VanMiddelem is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 746 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., Mount Sinai.

NORTH PATCHOGUE

Incumbent John Blaum Jr. is running unopposed for a one-year term. Incumbent Larry Stumpo is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 4 to 9 p.m. at 33 Davidson Ave., North Patchogue.

PATCHOGUE

Incumbent Zibrim Banse is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 15 Jennings Ave., Patchogue.

PORT JEFFERSON

David Okst is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 115 Maple Pl., Port Jefferson.

ROCKY POINT

Kirkwood Johnson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 90 King Rd., Rocky Point.

SETAUKET

Incumbent Kevin Yoos is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 394 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook.

STONY BROOK

Incumbent Ernest C. Behnke is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 147 Main St., Stony Brook for residents north of the railroad right of way. Residents living south of the railroad right of way vote at 1402 Stony Brook Rd., Stony Brook.

TERRYVILLE

Incumbent Bernard Reynolds is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station.

YAPHANK

Incumbent William Peters Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 31 Main St., Yaphank.

EAST END TOWNS

AMAGANSETT

Incumbent John M. Emptage is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 439 Main St., Amagansett.

CUTCHOGUE

Incumbent Robert Fisher is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 260 New Suffolk Rd., Cutchogue.

EAST MARION

Did not provide information.

FISHERS ISLAND

Did not provide information.

FLANDERS

Incumbent Michael Spano is running unopposed for a three-year term. Jason Roche is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is 6 to 9 p.m. at 1049 Flanders Rd.

HAMPTON BAYS

Did not provide information.

JAMESPORT

Did not provide information.

MATTITUCK

Incumbent Warren W. Jackson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1000 Pike St., Mattituck.

MONTAUK

Did not provide information.

NORTH SEA

Incumbent Gregory Robins is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 148 Noyac<NO1>cq, don’t let Tansa change to Noyack<NO> Rd., Southampton.

ORIENT

Incumbent Andrew Binkowski is running unopposed for a five-year term. There is a proposition on the ballot to allow the board to finance a radio console for $65,000. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 233 Main Rd., Orient.

RIVERHEAD

Incumbent Edward Carey is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 540 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead.

SHELTER ISLAND

Did not provide information.

SOUTHOLD

Did not provide information.

SPRINGS

Did not provide information.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Incumbent Victor Levy is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 108 Mill Rd., Suite A, Westhampton Beach.

HUNTINGTON TOWN

CENTERPORT

Incumbent Henry Kurt Martin is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 9 Park Circle, Centerport.

COLD SPRING HARBOR

Julie Cooper is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor.

DIX HILLS

Incumbent Phil Tepe is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 115 E. Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills.

EATONS NECK

Incumbent John Alessi is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 55 Eaton’s Neck Road, Eaton’s Neck.

GREENLAWN

Incumbent David Caputo is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 23 Boulevard Ave., Greenlawn.

HUNTINGTON

Andre’a Sorrentino Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 1 Leverich Pl., Huntington.

MELVILLE

Max Lituchy is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 531 Sweet Hollow Road, Melville.

ISLIP TOWN

BAY SHORE

Incumbent Ralph A. Leggio is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 195 Fifth Ave., Bay Shore.

BAYPORT

Kevin Collins is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 251 Seneca Ave., Bayport.

CENTRAL ISLIP

Incumbent Robert A. Miller is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 97 Carleton Ave., Central Islip.

EAST BRENTWOOD

Incumbent Vincent Scandariato is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 26 Fulton St., Brentwood.

EAST ISLIP

Incumbent John Cascio is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 30 E. Main St., East Islip.

GREAT RIVER

James DiGiovanna is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 108 River Rd., Great River.

ISLIP

Incumbent Thomas Leggio is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 28 Monell Ave., Islip.

KISMET

Incumbent Lawrence Cole is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse on Oak Street in Kismet.

LAKE RONKONKOMA

Incumbent Michael Mancuso is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 8 p.m. at 177 Portion Rd., Lake Ronkonkoma.

SAYVILLE

Incumbent Mark Schmittzeh is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 107 N. Main St., Sayville.

WEST ISLIP

Incumbent Joseph Badala is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 1 to 9 p.m. at 309 Union Blvd., West Islip.

WEST SAYVILLE-OAKDALE

Incumbent William J. Savino Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 80 Main St., West Sayville.

ISLIP-SMITHTOWN TOWNS

HAUPPAUGE

Incumbent Paul Thomas is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 2 to 9 p.m. at 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge.

SMITHTOWN

NESCONSET

Tod Hutchinson is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 3 to 9 p.m. at 25 Gibbs Pond Rd., Nesconset.

SMITHTOWN

Incumbent Thomas Buffa is running unopposed for a five-year term. Voting is from 4 to 9 p.m. at 100 Elm Ave., Smithtown.

