First responders who saved toddler lauded by Town of Islip

Twelve first responders were honored by the Town of Islip for their roles in saving the life of a then-18-month-old girl who nearly drowned after she fell into her baby-sitter’s backyard pool in Sayville this summer.

Suffolk County police officers Joseph Cascone and Chris D’Amico were the first to arrive at the scene on July 22. They found Lainey Metz unconscious and without a pulse. With help from members of the Community Ambulance Company, they used CPR to revive the girl.

The toddler was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center before she was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma for six days. Lainey was released from the hospital on Aug. 1 and has made a full recovery, her mother, Desiree Metz, 35, of Sayville, said.

Along with the police officers, paramedics Tom Fealey and Lauren Wallace, EMTs CC Chris Barnes, Matt Valle, Maureen Gabay, and AJ Pezzica and ambulance members Diana Ahlschlager and Jessica LoGuirato, along with Bayport Fire Department dispatcher Charlie Zigrosser were honored.

Lainey’s mom cuddled her in her arms at Islip Town Hall on Tuesday when certificates of recognition were given to those who saved the child. Metz, director at a pediatric therapy agency, along with her husband, Tim Metz, 36, a contractor, choked back tears as they hugged and thanked the honorees.

“I’m just so grateful for every single one of them,” the tot’s mom said.