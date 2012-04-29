Foster's hit in 10th wins it for E. Meadow

Sandra Foster showed bunt, pulled back, then showed everyone to the exits.

The sophomore leftfielder ended up swinging away and hit a line-drive single to centerfield to drive in Casey Kaplan in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead East Meadow to a 5-4 win over Oceanside in Conference I-AA.

It was the first walk-off hit of Foster's young career.

"She was elated," East Meadow coach Stu Fritz said of Foster. "After that hit, she got a lot of hugs at the plate."

The single capped a come-from-behind victory for East Meadow, which improved to 7-3 and moves into second place in the conference. Oceanside is 3-6.

After entering the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 4-2, Dina LaRosa hit a fielder's choice to first base to drive in Marisa San Antonio for the tying run. LaRosa finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

LaRosa, a junior first baseman, drilled her first home run of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot over the fence in leftfield to cut the Oceanside lead to 4-2.

Emma McKillop went 3-for-4 hitting out of the ninth spot for the Jets.

Kerri Shapiro who tossed all 10 innings, allowing seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

"In this conference, anyone can win and we respect every opponent," Fritz said. "We've now won two in a row since the loss to MacArthur and I hope that sets us up for a good stretch run."