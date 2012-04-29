Four new beauty lines

For a relatively new beauty line, Tata Harper has scored quite the "get" -- her products are now being used at Canyon Ranch. Featuring natural ingredients -- many grown on Harper's Vermont farm -- the line can be purchased at tataharper.com. One to check out: Hydrating Floral Essence, $85, which can be sprayed on any time to restore moisture and plump the skin.

Molton Brown has a new line of anti-aging skin care and body products, with plant, mineral and fruit extracts (like pink grapefruit, which helps lift old surface cells). Prices run from $42-$98 at moltonbrown.com.

You can find lots of beauty brands at ULTA stores, but now the retailer has its own. The line includes cleansers, day and night cream, face and eye serum and a dual-action cleansing brush. Prices run from $8-$25 in stores or at ulta.com.

Mary Kay introduces its new Botanical Effects line, a four-step skin-care regimen with potent antioxidants, including one called Luo Han Guo (known as the longevity fruit). The line includes cleanser, moisturizer, a mask and a toner, all in formulas for normal, oily or dry skin. The line costs $14-$16 at marykay.com.