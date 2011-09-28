Frustrated by husband's silent treatment

DEAR AMY: My husband is funny and charming. He is a great dad and very helpful around the house. We have an almost perfect life, except for when we fight. No matter who's at fault, somehow it always becomes my problem and he stops talking to me. I get the dreaded silent treatment. He'll wear a stone-faced demeanor around me and will not respond to any questions or comments. I get uncomfortable with the silence and try to grovel/make nice/apologize, which he ignores. We have a few of these cycles -- me cajoling, him ignoring -- stretched over several days. Then the "fight" will officially end and he will deign to act normally. A couple of weeks of awesome home life will follow and then the next little argument we have will trigger the same silent treatment. I've tried doing it back to him, but he has such a huge ego that he can go for weeks without saying a word to me. I'm sick of this craziness, but I don't know how to get out of it.



--Tired of Being Ignored

DEAR TIRED: This sort of silence is hostile and insidious. When your husband does this, he is asserting his power over the household. He is saying that he gets to decide who has a "problem," how long the problem will last and when (and how) it will end.

He is holding you hostage to his silence and negating you in the process. This puts your kids in a terrible position, too.

Your husband may resort to silence because he is overwhelmed by his anger and afraid of his ability to contain it.

In your otherwise perfect life, if you two learn to fight "well," your intimacy will deepen and your family life will improve because you will be more relaxed and trusting. A marriage counselor could offer both of you ways to resolve conflicts.

Read "We Can Work It Out: How to Solve Conflicts, Save Your Marriage, and Strengthen Your Love for Each Other," by Clifford Notarius and Howard Markman (Perigee, 1994).