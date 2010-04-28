Gardening tools for easier jobs and comfort

Now more than ever, there's an abundance of tools on the market that make gardening easier for everyone.

Not everyone has a husband like mine who follows her around the garden picking up piles of twigs and weeds, so there's a need for such items as The Gardener's Hollow Leg, a cleverly named fabric bag that I wrote about a while back. It attaches to your waist with a belt and eliminates bending and stooping. A 10-inch support ring keeps it open for hands-free access when deadheading, pruning or harvesting. It's available for $29.95 at the gardenershollowleg.com. Here's a chance to get one free.

Bionic Gardening Gloves were developed by a hand surgeon. Padded in all the right places, they promise to improve grip strength, eliminate calluses and blisters, and improve dexterity and flexibility. Plus, they've received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use award. They're $29.99 at bionicgloves.com.

Fist Grip tools feature unique, ergonomic handles designed to prevent hand and wrist injuries. The trowel, fork and cultivator sell for $13.95 apiece, or $39.95 for all three, at gardeningwithease.com, or call 800-966-5119. Here's a chance to get one free.

Felco Pruners are pricey, but worth the investment. Designed for comfort and available in several different models (some with a rotating handle that revolves on its axis, allowing the fingers to move naturally; some made for smaller hands, and others for lefties), all have replaceable bypass blades and come with a lifetime warranty. Plus, they're supersharp for easy, clean cuts that promote fast healing of plant tissue. And their nonslip handles are red, so they won't get lost in the compost pile. Models run about $30-$70 at felcostore.com, amazon.com and some local nurseries.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Step 2 Garden Kneeler Seat is a portable kneeling cushion that doubles as a working or resting stool when turned upside-down. Weighing only 8 pounds, it's easy to move around while gardening using the molded support handles. Widely available for $29.95 at most Home Depot stores, Wood Kingdom in Farmingdale (111 Milbar Blvd.) and online retailers.