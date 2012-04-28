Gaudello's hit gives Hicksville comeback win

Alex Gaudello drove in Amanda Mascia with a run-scoring hit in the bottom of the seventh Friday as Hicksville overcame a 12-run deficit for a 16-15 win over Plainview JFK in Nassau Conference AA-II softball.

Trailing 13-1 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Hicksville (3-6) scored seven times to avoid losing via the run rule. Jenna Markakis and Mascia hit consecutive run-scoring doubles to tie the score at 15 in the seventh. Traci Lichtenstein hit three home runs for Plainview JFK (5-3).

Garden City 4, South Side 3: Claudia Holub scored in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out, walk-off double by Victoria D'Antone to lift Garden City (5-4) in Conference ABC-III. D'Antone tied the game for Garden City in the sixth with a run-scoring single. D'Antone went 3-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.BASEBALL

Port Washington 7, Valley Stream Central 0: Junior Bryce Keller pitched a one-hitter with a career-high 20 strikeouts for Port Washington (3-6) in Nassau Conference AA-II. Keller lost the no-hitter on an infield single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.

BOYS LACROSSE

Plainedge 9, Division 5: Senior R.J. Rossi had three goals and three assists to lead Plainedge (3-1) in Conference III. Rossi became the school's all-time career scoring leader with 172 points, breaking the previous mark of 167 set by his brother Mike Rossi from 2007-09, Plainedge coach Gary Levitan said.Sayville 9, Bayport-Blue Point 8: Matt Kollegger scored his first varsity goal 52 seconds into overtime to win it for Sayville (8-2) in Suffolk Division II. Dan Fuchius tied the game with 41 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.GIRLS LACROSSE

North Shore 11, Port Washington 10: Carly Comitino scored the winner off a pass from Tess Korten with 13 seconds left for North Shore (11-1) in non-league. Kaitlyn Brown's goal tied the score at 10 for Port Washington with 1:10 left. Amanda Johansen had six goals and three assists and Alexis Greene made nine saves for North Shore.

Whitman 17, North Babylon 16: Nicole Kleet had five goals, including the winner with 5:43 left for Whitman (5-6) in Suffolk Division I.