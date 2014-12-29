Geno, Jets rally for Rex in 37-24 win

The Jets gave it their all for their head coach.

Geno Smith played the game of his life. So did Eric Decker. And even little-known receiver Chris Owusu had a breakout game to lead the team to victory.

And the final score -- a 37-24 road-win over the Dolphins -- was the least the players could do to show support for Rex Ryan, who faces an uncertain future, along with general manager John Idzik.

Although no organizational moves have been announced, the Jets' coach began clearing things from his office before Saturday's flight to South Florida.

And with Ryan's future hanging in the balance, his offense finally came up big.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Smith had the best game of his NFL career.

He was 20-for-25 for a career-high 358 yards, threw three touchdowns and finished with a perfect 158.3 QB rating. He's the first Jets starter with a perfect rating in a win since Ken O'Brien (vs. New England in 1990).

Meanwhile, Decker (10 catches for 221 yards) became the first Jets receiver since 1972 (Rich Caster) to gain 200 yards in a single game.

It was just the first win of the season for the Jets (4-12) against an AFC East opponent, but it symbolized a lot more.

The Jets hadn't scored 30 points all season, but that changed yesterday.

Earlier this week, Smith made it clear that he wants to be the face of the Jets franchise for some time.

"I see myself being the quarterback here for a long time," he said Wednesday. "I see myself helping this team turn things around. Obviously, I'm a part of the reason why we're in this position, so I'd love to be a part of the solution."

And Smith certainly sent a message on the field.