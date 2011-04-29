Get past the games with ex-girlfriend

DEAR AMY: I'm a 28-year-old guy. I had a longtime girlfriend in college that I did not treat well. She deservedly lost trust in me, and we spent three years geographically and emotionally apart. She had two boyfriends during that time that she said she forced herself to like. I have dated several girls since then and tried to move on, but none of them compares to her. She has since completed grad school, moved to my city and has no reservations about showing up to places that are my "territory" (i.e., she has no reason to be there other than to create jealousy). When we are at the same place, she flirts and tells people how we used to date. She is pretty boisterous in a crowd. Nevertheless, I can't stop thinking about her; even her annoying characteristics seem to drive me wild. I have invited her to go places, just to chill with friends. She sometimes doesn't reply, and I know it's a test to see how persistent I can be. I truly love this girl, but I don't believe she's acting properly by playing games. What will it take to get this woman back in my life for good? Should I play this childish game?Wasting Time

DEAR WASTING: You don't like the game your ex is playing, but it seems to be working -- with you, anyway.

And so . . . game on! If you want your ex back, then you should ignore her. If she shows up at a club and you're present, you should slip out the back.

If she flirts with others in front of you, you should squint like Matthew McConaughey, then offer to fix her up with a friend of yours.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

You two are behaving in predictable ways and you obviously have unresolved business to work out.

You could cut through the nonsense by being honest and candid, giving her a chance to reject you, but what's the fun in that?