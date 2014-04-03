Glen Cove movie theater reopening postponed to next week

The reopening of the overhauled Glen Cove Cinemas has been postponed from today until next Thursday because of unfinished work and one remaining required approval, an owner said Wednesday.

Jay Levinson said the reopening ceremony with a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Reginald Spinello is now scheduled for Aptil 10 at 11 a.m.

Levinson said the theater complex is still awaiting approval of its plans by the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

He added that the delay was also required by failure of the popcorn warmers, soda machines and new marquee to be delivered in time. “People have waited so long, we don’t want them to be disappointed,” Levinson said.

On Thursday there will be a red carpet and costumed characters — Captain America and Spider-Man. During the day, all films will be free except for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which opens that evening.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After opening day, the new price structure will be adults $10 and seniors and children $7. There will be bargain matinees every day until 5 p.m. for $6 and two bargain days: Super Tuesdays with all seats $5 all day and Senior Citizen Thursdays with all tickets $5 for those over 62.

Levinson and two partners have leased the theater at 5 School St. for 15 years. They have invested nearly $1 million, with about half for digital projectors to illuminate six screens.

“We almost gutted it,” Levinson said, after wall tiles were removed and leaks discovered. The partners added a new candy stand, new carpeting, new seats and new screens.