Goodson practices with Jets for first time since arrest

Mike Goodson practiced with his new teammates for the first time since his arrest earlier this month, a source said yesterday.

The Jets signed the former Oakland running back to a three-year, $6.9-million contract this offseason in hopes of shoring up their ground game, but Goodson's Jets tenure has been stalled by drugs and weapons charges. He was arrested May 17 for possession of marijuana (under 50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a loaded handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He posted $50,000 bail later that day and pleaded not guilty to all five charges last week in court.

Goodson was at the team's facility last week, but he did not participate in organized team activities. Instead, he met with new general manager John Idzik and coach Rex Ryan.

Goodson, 25, is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.