'Got Talent? Long Island' finals coming to Dix Hills May 31

Despite rehearsing day and night for three local theater productions all at once, Kristen Murphy, a ninth-grader at St. Anthony’s High School in Melville, still finds time to prepare for another big contest at the end of this month — Huntington’s “Got Talent? Long Island.”

“My dream is to be on Broadway someday,” said Kristen, 15, of North Bellmore. “And this competition gives me the opportunity to put myself out there and it’s a big deal for me to be around such talented people.”

Kristen auditioned at Hofstra University on April 27 for the Huntington Arts Council’s fifth annual “Got Talent? Long Island” contest and was handed a gold ticket to move on to finals.

Kristen is among the 21 finalists — narrowed down from 45 entries — who will perform in front of an audience at the Dix Hills Performing Arts Center at Five Towns College on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. Dancers, singers, jugglers and instrumentalists will vie for the $1,000 top prize and a paid opening gig at this year’s Huntington Arts Festival.

Debbi Honorof, president of the Huntington Arts Council, describes Huntington as the “cultural hub” of Long Island, so it makes sense to have this type of contest.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’ve got some really talented kids this year. It’s going to be quite the show,” said Honorof, of Port Washington. “Past contestants have gone on to star in Broadway shows. There’s a lot of talent out there, and this is an opportunity for them to show their stuff.”

In July, Murphy won Nassau County’s “Reach for the Stars” contest at Eisenhower Park with the song “Popular” from her favorite Broadway show “Wicked,” and was given a year of free vocal training at the New York Musician's Center in Bellmore. Now, she plans to sing the song again in the final round of “Got Talent? Long Island.”

“Although she’s a high-level gymnast and just made the junior varsity cheerleading team and dances on the side, singing just comes so natural for Kristen,” said her mom, Anne Murphy. “She’s so talented.”

General tickets to the May 31 show are $25; VIP seating is $35; council members, students and seniors cost $20; and children 12 and younger cost $10. For more information call 631-271-8423 or email info@huntingtonarts.org.