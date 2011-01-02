Gov. Paterson will be proven right on budget

Regarding "Summing up Gov. Paterson" [Editorial, Dec. 29], while Gov. David A. Paterson's shortcomings and failures have been well documented and widely reported, he cannot be faulted for using the bully pulpit of the governor's office to constantly and accurately describe the disastrous state of New York's finances and to place the blame where it squarely belongs, with the New York State Legislature.

Sooner or later, our elected representatives are going to have to stop printing money that we don't have, and Gov. Paterson was a lone voice in the wilderness calling for drastic spending cuts that will ultimately be necessary.

I suspect that Andrew Cuomo will soon echo some of the sentiments that Gov. Paterson has been talking about for the past two years.

Chris Marzuk

Greenlawn