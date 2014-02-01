Great Neck North's Ludwig breaks school scoring record

Senior Alec Ludwig scored 18 to break the all-time scoring record at Great Neck North (6-4), with 1165 points in his four-year varsity career.

Ludwig broke Steve Gibson's 1984 record of 1156 on his foul shot with 13 seconds left in the second quarter, according to coach Mike Holleran. Ludwig also hit a layup with 30 seconds left to put Great Neck North up seven.

"He's led the team throughout his four years," Holleran said of the point guard. "It's a great milestone for him and all the people who have played with him."

Daniel Azizi added 13 points and five steals in Conference A-II.