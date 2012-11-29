Greenburgh collects toys for Open Door

The Greenburgh Nature Center is working with Open Door Foundation to collect new toys and other gifts for young patients of Open Door Family Medical Centers, which provide medical, dental and social services to disadvantaged families throughout Westchester County.

New unwrapped toys and gifts for babies and children up to 14 years old can be dropped off at the Greenburgh Nature Center Manor House, 99 Dromore Road, Greenburgh, through Dec. 17 (note, the manor house is closed Fridays).

Toys and gifts should cost between $10 and $20. To see Open Door's Wish List, visit opendoormedical.org.