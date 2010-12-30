Gridiron Guide: Week 17 NFL picks

GIANTS (9-6)

at REDSKINS (6-9)

Line: Giants by 4

Over/Under: 441/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 5, WFAN (660), 4:15 p.m.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin has dominated the back pages, airwaves and Internet since Sunday when Big Blue got thrashed by the Packers.

The Giants need a win (and a Packers' loss), but this is no gimme for the G-Men. Skins QB Rex Grossman has Washington (2-0-1 ATS last 3 games) playing better. However, I believe the Giants, 8-1 overall against Washington in their last nine meetings, make one last stand for their embattled leader. The pick: Giants

BILLS (4-11) at JETS (10-5)

Line: Off

Over/Under: Off

TV-Radio: Ch. 2, ESPN (1050), 1 p.m.

The Jets don't have a whole heck of a lot to play for this weekend. They'll be either the No. 5 of 6 seed, which means a wild-card road game next week. QB Mark Sanchez will start but won't play the entire game, according to coach Rex Ryan (he's probably out by halftime). I can't see backup Mark Brunell throwing too much, so expect to see a lot of running. The Bills are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games. The pick: Bills

RAMS (7-8)

at SEAHAWKS (6-9)

Line: Rams by 3

Over/Under: 411/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 4, 8:20 p.m.

The winner of this game wins the NFC Less, I mean, West, and hosts a playoff game. This game has seen a point-spread swing (the Rams opened as 1-point underdogs) because of the uncertain status of Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck (hip). Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Hasselbeck is a long shot to start, which means backup Charlie Whitehurst takes over. (I still think Hasselbeck plays). Throw out home (Seattle is 4-3) and away records (Rams are 2-5) for this one. The Rams have a 10-5 ATS record.

The pick: Rams

BEARS (11-4)

at PACKERS (9-6)

Line: Packers by 10

Over/Under: 411/2, 4:15 p.m.

I know Danny and all the other Giants fans will become big-time Bears fans beginning at 4:15 Sunday. If the Packers win, they're in, regardless of what the Giants do against the 'Skins. When Lovie Smith was named Bears coach in 2004, he said his goals were to beat Green Bay, win the division and win a Super Bowl, in that order. Well, coach, that statement will be put to the test this weekend. The Bears are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC. If the Falcons beat the Panthers (1 p.m. start), the Bears can't vault to the top seed. So then what will they have to play for?

The pick: Packers

JAGUARS (8-7)

at TEXANS (5-10)

Line: Jaguars by 3

Over/Under: 46, 4:15 p.m.

I feel bad for the Jaguars, who need a win here and an Indy loss to make the playoffs. The Jags will be without QB David Garrard (finger) and most likely RB Maurice Jones-Drew (knee). Even without Garrard and MJD, I think the more desperate team wins. The pick: Jaguars

TITANS (6-9) at COLTS (9-6)

Line: Colts by 10

Over/Under: 48, 4:15 p.m.

The Colts win and they're in the postseason. Big spread be darned. The pick: Colts

BUCCANEERS (9-6)

at SAINTS (11-4)

Line: Saints by 71/2

Over/Under: 47, 1 p.m.

The Bucs are 6-0-1 ATS on the road. The Saints flexed their muscles in Monday's road win against Atlanta. The pick: Saints

PANTHERS (2-13)

at FALCONS (12-3)

Line: Falcons by 141/2

Over/Under: 41, 1 p.m.

If the Falcons win, they clinch No. 1 seed in playoffs.

The pick: Falcons

STEELERS (11-4)

at BROWNS (5-10)

Line: Steelers by 51/2

Over/Under: 371/2, 1 p.m.

The NFL talking heads keep hinting that the Ravens could be a poison for the Patriots come the postseason. Don't sleep on the Steel City. The pick: Steelers

BENGALS (4-11)

at RAVENS (11-4)

Line: Ravens by 91/2

Over/Under: 431/2, 1 p.m.

The Ravens still have a lot to play for, but they aren't good at covering big spreads. Cincy is 9-3 ATS last 12 vs. Ravens.

The pick: Bengals

RAIDERS (7-8)

at CHIEFS (10-5)

Line: Chiefs by 31/2

Over/Under: 431/2, 1 p.m.

The Chiefs will be the No. 3 or 4 seed. Despite the 1 p.m. start, I believe the Raiders (8-2-1 ATS last 11 in KC) will reach the .500 mark. The pick: Raiders

DOLPHINS (7-8)

at PATRIOTS (13-2)

Line: Patriots by 4

Over/Under: 431/2, 1 p.m.

We all know the Pats are the class of the NFL, but they have nothing to play for here.

The pick: Dolphins

VIKINGS (6-9) at LIONS (5-10)

Line: Lions by 31/2

Over/Under: 421/2, 1 p.m.

I look forward to watching the Lions defense against Vikings QB Joe Webb, who was impressive Tuesday against the Eagles. The pick: Vikings

CHARGERS (8-7)

at BRONCOS (4-11)

Line: Chargers by 31/2

Over/Under: 47, 4:15 p.m.

I don't know which team is more disappointing this season, the Cowboys or Chargers? The pick: Chargers

COWBOYS (5-10)

at EAGLES (10-5)

Line: OFF (Eagles QB Vick)

Over/Under: Off, 4:15 p.m.

The Eagles are locked into the No. 3 seed. QB Michael Vick (quad) will rest.

The pick: Cowboys

CARDINALS (5-10)

at 49ERS (5-10)

Line: 49ers by 6

Over/Under: 381/2, 4:15 p.m.

My wish for all of us, as well as former Niners coach Mike Singletary, is a happy, healthy, and profitable New Year!

The pick: Cardinals