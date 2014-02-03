Gymnastics state qualifier postponed (with bonus preview!)

The Nassau gymnastics state qualifier, slated to be held today in Hicksville at 5 p.m., has been moved to tomorrow, Tuesday, same flippy place, same flippy hour.

Now that we've gotten that bit of housekeeping out of the way, here's a quick primer of what to expect when (if) the snow makes the roads passable on Tuesday.

As always, Bethpage and Plainview will likely have their fair share of state qualifiers.

Sarah Ciresi, a state qualifier for Bethpage last year, has been on fire in her senior campaign. She's a favorite in bars, and has the scores to be a possibility for all-around selection. Also a gymnast to watch, Alyssa Firth, a specialist in three categories last year. She's gotten progressively stronger and has gone back and forth with Ciresi as the top scorer for the Conference I champs. If Lexi Fraher can nail her front-front, she could be a lock on vault. Either way, a strong performance from the gutsy junior could land her on the team.

For Plainview, don't count out Jessica Lopez. Lopez burst onto the scene last year, taking the last of the three all around sports. She's been nursing an inflamed back and has had to limit herself in recent weeks, but is expected to be at full force for the qualifier. Miranda Lund has been phenomenal for Plainview of late, and I wouldn't be surprised to see her high up on the podium.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stephanie Jennings has been a permanent fixture for Sewanhaka District, and could easily return as a specialist in vault or bars. She'll have a shot at the all around as well. Teammate Corinne Alleyne has a top notch bars routine that could secure her a spot.

Other notables: Heidi Baldinger from Massapequa and Rebecca Rilling for Hicksville.

Now, I KNOW I'm missing a lot of great gymnasts, but unfortunately, I haven't been able to see all the teams I wanted to. If your name's not here, no worries, you'll get your chance Tuesday.

Happy flipping, y'all.