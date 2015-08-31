Hampton Classic, dubbed the 'Hollywood Horse Show,' lives up to its reputation

It's known as the "Hollywood horse show." This year the Hampton Classic brought, among others, Matt Lauer, Tamara Mellon, James Lipton, Ramona Singer, Jill Zarin, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Brooke Shields, Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy to the Grand Prix VIP tent Sunday afternoon.

Lauer said the show is one of the highlights of summer for him and his family.

"My wife and daughter are very much into horses we have a horse farm here, so this is the end of summer ritual, where everybody in this horse community gets together. But for me, to be honest with you, I love the jumping," he said. "So while everybody else is taking pictures, I get close to the field and watch it intently."

Lauer's daughter, Romy, competed earlier in the week. "My heart goes in my throat every time she jumps on the back of the horse, but you know what, she loves it and that's all that matters."

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg watched as his daughter Georgina competed while he kept an eye on his grandson.

"My grandson is going to be the star of the family, the only competition he's got is my granddaughter!"

This year the Classic celebrated its 40th anniversary, and former Classic competitor James Lipton has been there since the beginning.

"I describe myself as a recovering equestrian taking it one day at a time," he said.

