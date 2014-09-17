Hauppauge gay-straight club's rainbow in homecoming rain

Amid the rain that left several club tables empty during homecoming activities at Hauppauge High School on Saturday was a lone student with a cause.

Rebecca Simon, 15, braved the downpour while representing the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

“This is something I care about so deeply because I can’t stand people’s rights being stripped just because of something about who they are,” the sophomore said.

Unlike many of the club displays, the GSA had no knickknacks or food for sale — but it did give away small chocolates along with a message of unity.

“Identity is such an intrinsic part of who you are,” Simon said. “This is a way for high schoolers to get these values across.”

Togetherness was the theme Saturday as students dealt with the rain. When asked what was most special about the Hauppauge Class of 2015, new Miss Hauppauge Jennifer Hug said, “I think our unity.”

Added Mr. Hauppauge Jimmy Bie, “That’s an amazing thing. Throughout all the different social groups, the athletes, and drama kids — even the people who are academically inclined — we all get together and we can all stand as one under the bleachers for our pep rally.”