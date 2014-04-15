Having a coming-of-age party? Let us tag along

Do you know a teenage girl who is having an elaborate quinceanera, sweet 16, bat mitzvah or another age coming-of-age ritual? We are looking for a few teenagers who are celebrating coming-of-age events involving different cultures.

Do you know a young girl who has an interesting story and plans to have an elaborate or unique party?



One of our videojournalists plans to follow each girl for a few weeks during the party-prep process. A videographer would also be there to capture the big day.

We are creating a video documentary about what it means for teens to grow up on Long Island and leave adulthood behind as they transition from their teenage years.



To express interest or for more information, email Jessica Rotkiewicz at jessica.rotkiewicz@newsday.com

