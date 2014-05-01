HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’ filming in Malverne Friday

A new HBO series called "The Leftovers," starring Liv Tyler, Justin Theroux and Amy Brenneman will begin filming in Malverne on Friday afternoon.

Residents living on North Cambridge Street and the immediate surrounding area received notices Tuesday from the show’s location department informing them about the shoot, which will take place from about 3 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The flier said the neighborhood would be decorated with “various lights and holiday elements for Christmas scenes.”

The show is based on Tom Perrotta’s best-selling novel of the same name. The book tells the story of those left behind after millions of people disappear during a Rapture-like event. The series premieres June 29 at 10 p.m.

A village spokeswoman said the crew will be filming at Malverne High School and at four homes on North Cambridge Street including Fred and Erin Edwards' house.

“Right now, they are putting up Christmas lights and decorations on our house," Fred Edwards, 31, said. "There's a 6-foot Santa on our lawn. It's hilarious."

Since the show will also be filming interior shots inside his home Friday night, he said they offered to pay for him and his pregant wife, who is due in June, to stay at a hotel. He said they've been generously compensated for the use of their home, and may even get some free baby furniture out of the deal since the crew had to furnish their nursery for one scene.

"They certainly make it worth your while," he added.

The Malverne spokeswoman said the show was required to pay the village a $500 fee, and submit proof of insurance and a street activity permission form in order to attain a permit. She said the permission form is the same one residents must file when seeking to host a block party and requires signatures of residents in the affected area.

“The petition went around and everyone who signed it is in full agreement,” she said. ‘We’ve only received one complaint.”

She said that complaint came from a female resident who expressed concerned about the parking restrictions related to the shoot. According to the notice distributed to residents, parking will not be permitted on some streets before and during filming. “No Parking” signs will be posted in the area later this week with more specific information.

Since the crew will be working with large, bright lights well into the night, the production team has also offered to hang “blackout” cloths on the windows of homes close to the set to prevent unwanted light from shining in.

The village spokeswoman added, “They are very aware we are a tiny community and doing everything they can to not disturb our residents.”

Malverne resident Myra Jawdoszyn, 44, who lives one block over on a dead-end section of North Devon Street, said her street will also likely be closed because the crew will be parking their trailers there.

“I’m not looking forward to the traffic and parking issues, but meeting a celebrity would make it a sweeter experience,” Jawdoszyn said.

She said she was hoping Tyler or perhaps even Theroux’s fiancee, Jennifer Aniston, would be on the set. It’s unknown if any of the lead actors will be there.

“I’m excited,” she added. “It’s wonderful that our village was picked.”