Trying to energize religious conservatives, Trump claimed the practicing Catholic is "against God." Biden said his faith is his "guiding light" and called the attack "shameful."

DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a statement from his office.

Eight LI school districts have until today to submit reopening plans, state says Of 17 districts on Long Island that were granted one-week extensions of the July 31 deadline, eight have not yet posted their plans.

Outdoor time eases pandemic stress for dementia patients Though the coronavirus pandemic has upended everyone's life, perhaps it has been most troublesome for those with some level of dementia

Newsday recommends Who are Long Island's top doctors? Search Newsday's database to find a top-ranked doctor near you and get tips on choosing the right health care provider. View

The 1600: Cranky Joe declines a cognitive test duel with Trump Biden scoffed at the idea during an interview after Trump claimed bragging rights on a dementia screening exam.

Tropical Storm Isaias' aftermath: Latest updates See the latest updates from officials, Newsday reporters and more on Tropical Storm Isaias.

Trump's interview on HBO is a self-demolition derby Trump's remarks showcasing his views from coronavirus deaths to John Lewis gave the Biden campaign choice ammunition.

Newsday recommends How do Long Island hospitals rate? Search government data to find out how Long Island hospitals performed in various categories. View

'Pathetic': Trump's blast at Dr. Birx for truth-telling Trump belittled his coronavirus response coordinator after she gave an outlook more realistic and somber than he paints.

Sticking points in stimulus talks as benefits expire Top Democratic lawmakers and White House officials agree to disagree on their approaches to the enhanced unemployment benefit and local aid.

LI OTBs awarded federal virus-related loans Supporters say it will preserve jobs; critics say money should be for small businesses.