Health briefs: Sleep easy

A simple 10-minute technique may reduce tension, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep, according to a new study. The approach, designed to be done just before going to bed, involves mentally focusing on a serene and inviting place -- like the waves on a beach or a quiet lake surrounded by tall trees -- and slowly deep breathing. The study from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., suggests that the technique decreases the time it takes to fall asleep, improves the quality of sleep and reduces fatigue.





Bring on beans

People suffering from type 2 diabetes can see an improvement in both their blood sugar levels and blood pressure if they add beans and other legumes to their diet, Canadian researchers report. Chickpeas, lentils and beans are rich in protein and fiber, and these may improve heart health. Because they are low on the glycemic index, a measure of sugar in foods, they may also help control diabetes, the researchers from the University of Toronto explained.

-- HealthDay