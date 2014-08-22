Hempstead to celebrate Ukraine independence today

Hempstead Town will celebrate Ukrainian independence with a ceremony at Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. today in the village and conclude outside the building.

Members of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hempstead, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Uniondale and local Ukrainians will join Supervisor Kate Murray in celebrating the nation’s 23rd year of independence.

Murray said Thursday that “recognizing the independence of Ukraine is now more important than ever, as the nation is being forced to defend its territory and freedom against Russian aggression.”

She said she is concerned about the growing humanitarian crisis in eastern Ukraine, where fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists have resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and nearly 350,000 displaced residents this year.

The town has hosted an independence celebration for local Ukrainians since 1991, when the nation first declared its independence from the former Soviet Union.

That town tradition continues each August at Town Hall in partnership with the Long Island Chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the two churches.

Ukrainian Independence Day is Aug. 24.