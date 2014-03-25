High school track stars to watch

BOYS

Ben Bonhurst, Smithtown West

It’ll be hard for anyone to top Bonhurst’s winter season, but the Florida State-bound shot putter is up for any challenge. Bonhurst, who won both the state and national titles and set the state record during the winter, is the defending state champ in the spring, throwing 61 feet, 11 inches last June.



Tim McGowan, Northport

McGowan, who won the state championship in the 3,200-meter run this winter, ran 8 minutes, 59.81 seconds in the event at the spring state championships last June.



Simon Nwana, Syosset

Nwana ran a 1:52.85 in the 800 in the state championships last season, good for second in the federation race. Nwana also is the defending Nassau Class 3A champion in the 1,600 (4:23.77).



Sean Kelly, Chaminade

The Duke-bound senior finished third in the federation meet 1,600 last spring, running a 4:09.56. Kelly also won the CHSAA intersectional 1,600 in 4:15.36.



Tyquan Scott, Long Beach

Scott is the defending state champion in the high jump, clearing 6-7 last June. Scott cleared 6-6 for second at the Nassau Class 3A title meet.

GIRLS

Emma Gallagher, Garden City

Gallagher was a double state champion last spring. She won the Division I 800 in 2:09.22 and the 400 hurdles in 1:01.47.



Alexia Douglas, Brentwood

Douglas won the Division I state title in the 100, finishing in 12.12 seconds. She won the Suffolk Division I 100 in 12.19.



Tara Belinsky, Manhasset

Belinsky is the defending state shot put champion, throwing 44-3 last spring. She won the Nassau Class 2A championship with a toss of 43-7.



Melissa June, St. Anthony’s

June won both the 100 (12.30) and the 200 (25.08) at the CHSAA intersectionals last season. The senior was third in the 200 in 24.74 at the state championships.



Jazmine Fray, Kellenberg

Fray finished second in both the 800 (2:14.88) and 1,500 (4:43.80) at the CHSAA intersectionals last season. The junior finished second in the 800 in 2:09.07 at the state championships.