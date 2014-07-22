Hillary Clinton hosts book signing Aug. 6

Former Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Clinton will host a book

signing Aug. 6 at Book Revue in downtown Huntington.

The former first lady is on her book tour while she weighs a possible run

for president in 2016. She will be signing her book, "Hard Choices," from

6 to 8 p.m. at the book store located at 313 New York Ave.

Book Revue is giving a limited number of tickets with each purchase of the

book. Tickets are restricted to one customer per book. All books to be

signed by Clinton must be purchased at the store and accompanied by a

receipt. Clinton is not signing any other personal items, store

representatives said in an email.

Clinton previously signed her memoir, "Living History," at Book Revue in

2003.