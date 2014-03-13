Hofstra students lose hair, raise funds for St. Baldrick's

More than 60 participants got their heads shaved at Hofstra University on Wednesday and helped raise more than $34,000 in the fight against children's cancer.

The money raised will go to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding research toward the cure of childhood cancers.

Hofstra alumnus Tom Kostiw helped bring the event to the school after organizing past St. Baldrick's events.

Check out the video above to watch some of Hofstra's young men (and coeds) go bald for a good cause.