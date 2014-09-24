Homecoming road trip for Roslyn High School marching band

Countless hours of hard work culminated in a busy but rewarding Saturday for the Roslyn High School marching band.

The band's 124 members took center stage under sunny skies at the school's homecoming halftime show, and following the football game against Great Neck North boarded a bus for a competition in Scotch Plains, N.J. The Roslyn Marching Bulldogs -- which the school says is the second-largest competitive high school marching band on Long Island -- was well prepared for the action-packed day after a weeklong summer camp in Massachusetts’ Berkshire Mountains that featured eight-hour days on the field.

“Everyone has to be in step, so on and off the field we are always working hard,” said sophomore saxophone player Josh Londin. “In the end, it is all worth it.”

The band was given star treatment as the lone halftime performer Saturday, with a program called “Metamorphosis” that included playing the Billy Joel classical composition “Air (Dublinesque).” The band also anchored the homecoming parade and played at all of the district’s five schools in the week leading up to Saturday’s big day.

“It’s a rush of adrenaline being out on that field,” said Trevor Cox, a senior trumpeter and president of the marching band. “It means so much to perform for the entire community.”

Roslyn’s marching band is in the midst of an active start of the school year that includes regional competitions, marching in Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade and a season-ending performance at the U.S. Bands National Championships at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Nov. 2. However, band director Pat Patterson describes homecoming as the highlight of the year.

“We compete all over the country but homecoming is a much more important event since it involves the entire community,” he said.

Cox doesn't plan to continue his marching band career in college. He said he would always remember his final homecoming because of the many hours spent with the friends he made on the squad during the last four years.

“I’m going to miss everyone,” he said. “It’s bittersweet, but we are going out with a bang.”