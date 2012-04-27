How to . . . manage Facebook like a pro

We're always discovering new tricks to better manage our Facebook account. Here are a few you might find useful.

1. If you find the rolling ticker annoying, turn it off. On the righthand side of the page, go to the top of the ticker and place your cursor on the bar above the arrow until you see "Hide Ticker." Click. To restore the ticker, go to the bar and click when you see "Show Ticker."

2. You're online -- but you want only some of your Friends to know. To hide from others, open the chatbox, click Options (the asterisk-like symbol) and select Advanced Settings. In the window that opens, select "Only some friends see you . . ." and type in their names. Then click "Save."

3. You may have heard you can only deactivate, not delete, your Facebook account. Actually, there is a hard-to-find link to delete an account. Go to facebook.com/help/delete_account. Everything you've ever posted will be lost. Do not attempt to log into the "deleted" account for at least two weeks.