Hunter's late basket helps West Islip girls beat EI

Kayla Hunter scored on a putback with two seconds left for West Islip in a 38-37 win over East Islip Saturday in a Suffolk League III girls basketball game.

Hunter had four points and 10 rebounds, Lorraine Hodges had 13 points and Julie Flaherty and Tonianne Riportella each added seven points for West Islip (5-3).

Floyd 48, Patchogue-Medford 36: Monique Walker had 20 points and eight rebounds and Lushanta Savadel had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead Floyd (6-3) in League I. Aileen Yaeger had 14 points for PM.Lindenhurst 43, Central Islip 39: Stephanie Ingenito had 12 points, six assists and three steals and Brenna Comens had six points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenhurst (5-5) in League II. Janiece Jenkins had 12 points for Central Islip.Mercy 42, Southold 32: Kristin Bieber had 15 of her 22 points in the second half and Amy Boden added 10 points and six rebounds for Mercy (5-4) in League VIII. Three of Bieber's five steals and all four of her rebounds also came in the second half. Catherine Bosco had 16 points to lead Southold.Valley Stream Central 53, Long Beach 43: Nikole Williams scored 23 points and Kristina Rosello added seven points and 12 rebounds for Valley Stream Central in Conference ABC-III.BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Islip 56, Lindenhurst 53: Derrick Franklin (21 points, six assists) hit a two-pointer with 1:50 left to give Central Islip (7-3) a 51-50 lead in League II, and Reginald Augustus iced the victory by scoring eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Stu Warren scored a 23 points for Lindenhurst.Bellport 71, Copiague 64: Connor Fedge scored five of his 19 points in a 17-10 third quarter that gave Bellport (7-3) a 49-44 lead in League IV. Bellport trailed 19-6 after the first quarter. Fedge also added 12 rebounds. Melvin Ruffin had 13 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Tyrek English scored 17 points to lead Copiague.Riverhead 65, Eastport-South Manor 58: Elwood Lamb scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and had four assists to lead Riverhead (2-8) in League IV. Diquan Trent added 12 points, Alex Sakhno had nine points and 12 rebounds and Tim Clement had six points and 10 rebounds. Curtis Smith had 21 points for Eastport-South Manor.

Oyster Bay 60, Garden City 53: Joe Carbone had 19 points, Eric Seaman 16 points and Josh Grant added eight points and 15 rebounds for Oyster Bay (5-2) in Conference ABC-V. Matt Montgomery had 17 points for Garden City.St. Anthony's 71, Holy Trinity 62: Rex Gordon had 26 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead St. Anthony's (4-3) in CHSAA. James McKenna added 12 points and Ryan Cacchioli had nine.

Bethpage 54, Great Neck North 50: Anthony Santorelli hit four straight free throws in overtime for Bethpage in non-league. Kyle Tracy added four of his 20 points in overtime and had nine rebounds. Brandon Benilevi led GNN with 18.GIRLS TRACK

Tara Greco won the triple jump in 35 feet, 81/2 inches, the long jump 16-81/2 and took second in the high jump as Kings Park won the Suffolk Small Schools championship with 97.5 points at Suffolk CC-Brentwood on Friday night.

Kathleen Naeher won the 600 for Kings Park in 1:39.5 and was part of the Kingsmen's winning 4 x 800 team of Nicki Cronin, Alex Faggione and Christine Hagan.

Mt. Sinai, led by Janet Mellor and Janie Turek, took second with 66 points. Mellor won the 55 meters in 7.41, the 55 hurdles (8.75) and the 300 (41.87). Turek took the 1,000 (3:02.88) and the 1,500 in 5:01.0.

Other individual event winners were Shoreham-Wading River's Danielle Opatovsky in the walk (7:42.84), Michelle Gaye of Harborfields in the 3,000 (11:02.64), Mercy's Olivia Schumann in the high jump (5-0) and Nyashia Hibbert of Half Hollow Hills West in the shot put in 31-8.

In the relays, Eastport-South Manor's team of Melissa Grella, Briana Hayes, Brittany Mailander and Emily Tooker won the 4 x 400 in 4:16.67. Huntington (Alex Krapf, Cristina Badalamenti, Hannah Helrich, Dania Merilan) won the 4 x 200 (1:53.46).

Eastport-South Manor took third overall with 34 points. Miller Place, Shoreham-Wading River and Half Hollow Hills West tied for fourth with 25 points.