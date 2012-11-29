If you want a house with a generator

Five days. That's how long the 30-kilowatt Onan generator at this nine-room Victorian kept the electricity going until power was restored after superstorm Sandy. "It ran spotlessly," says the seller, noting that he and his wife even did laundry. About 30 percent of the 500-gallon tank of propane was used for the last outage. The generator, which switches on within 20 seconds of a power outage, hums quietly, notes the homeowner. It also feeds the detached, two-plus car garage, but not the attached, two-car garage. Other mechanicals include a solar hot water heater. Built in 2007 on a .63-acre parcel in Nassau Point, the house features wood floors, a fireplace, moldings and recessed lighting, as well as a chef's kitchen. There are six bedrooms, and the master suite is on the main level. There are 21/2 bathrooms.

