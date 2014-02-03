Islip public forum planned on Ronkonkoma Hub

Islip’s Town Board plans to hold a public forum about the Ronkonkoma Hub on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 655 Main St. in Islip.

The Hub project is a planned as a 50-acre mixed-use development centered on the Ronkonkoma train station, with residential, retail and office components on the border of Brookhaven and Islip.

The plan calls for as many as 1,450 apartments, 195,000 square feet of retail space and 350,000 square feet of office and medical facilities. The $475 million project has been hailed as transformative for Long Island, but an Islip official said the town isn’t getting enough information.

“I’m not sure that any of us on the town board have seen the full presentation,” Councilman Steve Flotteron said. “It’s a significant project right on our borderline, and we need more information.”

“We’re not saying we’re for or against it, but if it is going to happen, we need to make sure that proper planning is done,” he added.

Islip Town officials have invited master developer Tritec Real Estate of East Setauket and Brookhaven Town officials to the forum.