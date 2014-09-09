Islip Town to vote on several spending items

Islip Town board members are to vote on several spending items at their meeting Tuesday, including a bond resolution for capital improvements worth $7.44 million.

More than a dozen categories are listed, including $1.375 million for facility improvements, $1 million for golf course repairs, $800,000 for road paving, $250,000 for sidewalks, $130,000 for mail room equipment, $60,000 for tree replacement and $25,000 for computer equipment.

The board will also vote to award a contract, not to exceed $60,000, to P.C.I. Services Inc. of Ronkonkoma and Insight Environmental of Patchogue for emergency abatement of mold found in the tax receiver’s office at 40 Nassau Ave. in Islip. The funds would cover the remediation, reconstruction and air quality testing, according to the resolution.

To launch the second phase of clearing at the expanding Central Islip Community Park, where a new playground was built last week, the town board will vote to award a competitive bid contract of $48,342 to Riley Excavating & Contracting Inc. of Bay Shore for work at the town-owned property south of Clayton Street between Lowell Avenue and Audwin Drive.

The meeting will be held at Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St. in Islip.