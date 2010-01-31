Italian skier Fanchini ruled out of Olympics

(AP) — Italian skier Nadia Fanchini has been ruled out of the Vancouver Olympics after crashing in the final World Cup race before the games.

The Italian winter sports federation said Fanchini came away with serious injuries to both knees following her fall in Sunday's super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Fanchini was taken to a hospital in St. Moritz and is scheduled to meet with a surgeon in Brescia on Monday.

Fanchini won the bronze medal in downhill at last season's world championships in Val d'Isere, France. She also had serious injuries in Dec. 2006 and Feb. 2007, then was stopped for a heart problem in Dec. 2007.

Fanchini's sister Elena is scheduled to compete in Vancouver.