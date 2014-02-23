Jazmine Fray highlights girls standouts at LI Elite Invitational

The stars came out Friday at St. Anthony’s. The LI indoor track world got a break from county-specific battles and was treated to battle of LI’s best.



Kellenberg’s Jazmine Fray headlined the festivities with a victory in the 600. Fray’s one minute, 37.02 second triumph bested St. Anthony’s Emily O’Neill, who finished second in 1:38.02.



North Shore’s Diana Vizza won the 3,000 in 10:33.23. Cold Spring Harbor’s Daniela LoCastro was second in 10:38.98.



Miller Place’s Tiana Guevara won the 1,000 in 2:56.51. Sacred Heart’s Paige Duca finished second in 3:01.26. Guevara’s twin sister, Talia, won the 1,500 in 4:51.05. Northport’s Jackie Thorne finished second in 4:53.12.



Sachem North’s Alyssa Leto won the 55 dash in 7.20 seconds. Sachem East’s Ebonie Lewis was second in 7.39 seconds.



Sachem North’s Katie Michta won the 1,500 meter race walk in 6:57.99. Glenn’s Alexa Kluepfel was second in 6:59.77.



North Babylon’s D’Jai Baker won the 300 in 40.24 seconds. Brentwood’s Shiseido Robinson was second in 41.35 second.



Uniondale’s SMR, composed of Aleisha Jeffers, Michala Webster, Ashley Souffrant, and Kristina Cherrington won in 4:13.76.



Bay Shore’s Aviana Goode won the 55 hurdles in 8.52 seconds. Sachem North’s Nikki Fogarty was second in 8.59 seconds. Goode came in second in the high jump, clearing five feet, four inches. East Islip’s Faith Penny won the event, clearing five feet, five inches.



Another Bay Shore product, Imani McGhee won the long jump, going 19 feet, three and three quarters of an inch. Sachem North’s Leah Blackall was second, going 17 feet, seven and a quarter inch.



Sachem North’s Sunja Joseph won the triple jump, flying 38 feet, one quarter of an inch. Bay Shore’s Anisa Toppin was second, jumping 37 feet, 10 and three quarters of an inch.



Manhasset’s Tara Belinsky was tops in shot put, throwing 41 feet, 11 inches. Holy Trinity’s Kristina Insingo was second, throwing 41 feet, four inches.



Insingo won the weight throw with a 37 foot, eight and three quarters of an inch toss. Sacred Heart’s Gloria Bauman was second, tossing 37 feet, eight inches.



Commack’s Brianna Law won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, six inches. Glenn’s Emily Taylor cleared 10 feet and came in second.