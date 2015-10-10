Teen gets taped to wall at Farmingdale homecoming

The main building’s lobby at Farmingdale High School was filled Friday with games of chance, smells of food ... and senior Joe Hunt duct-taped to a wall.

“Please tape me!” he shouted at passersby during Spirit Day, one of the final parts of the school's homecoming celebration.

“I’m on the cross country team, and we’re going on a field trip to Rhode Island next week,” said Hunt about why he took up the cause.

Student organizations were given the opportunity to boost coffers; the Music Honor Society sold cotton candy, the Smile Club sold lollipops, the Key Club offered a chance to win gift cards by guessing the amount of candy corn in a container, among other similar opportunities. But at the end of one row, Hunt stood below a sign that said: “Come Up Front and Tape Joe Hunt.” The options were simple, as $1 bought a small piece of silver-gray tape, and $2 a larger strip.

“Once sixth period comes around, we’re switching to green and white tape." added Hunt. "You know, for Daler Pride.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Students were allowed to spend their lunch period in the lobby patronizing the clubs, or stop by between bells. Many paused to examine the wares on display, but when passing by Joe Hunt, it seemed almost every student with a cell phone stopped to take a picture.

“I think this is working out really well,” said Hunt between continued pleas for more tape—and by the time the green tape was made available, there was little left of Joe to see except for his smile.

“It’s not that bad," he admitted. "Just a lot warmer than I expected.”