Super Bowl LIII: Rams punter Johnny Hekker can alter games with his arm, too

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Johnny Hekker is listed as the punter on the Rams’ roster, but his role in this Super Bowl may wind up being a little different than that.

He’s the third-most important quarterback in the game.

Tom Brady of the Patriots and Hekker’s teammate Jared Goff are certainly one and two in that ranking (feel free to debate which is which). But Hekker’s ability to throw the football on fake punts, field goals, extra points, or any other gadget play makes him what Bill Belichick has repeatedly called “dangerous” and “a weapon.”

In his NFL career Hekker has completed 11 of his 19 regular-season passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. That gives him a higher career passer rating (102.1) than Brady (97.6). And it doesn’t include his throw on a fake punt in New Orleans last week that helped spark the Rams’ first scoring drive in their comeback win over the Saints to claim the NFC title. That was his first postseason passing attempt.

Those 20 passes since 2012 are the most by a non-quarterback in the NFL during that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information. And he’s done it without ever throwing an interception.

“He can make big-time plays,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of his punter with benefits. “He can do a variety of different things with that athleticism, not exclusive to throwing it, but also being able to run.”

Hekker was a quarterback in high school and led his team to a state title in Washington. In college he became a full-time punter, and that ability brought him to the NFL. But in a league in which players often say their value increases the more they can do, Hekker can do more.

Each of the past two Super Bowls have included passes thrown by non-quarterbacks. Last year’s game had tight end Trey Burton completing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles for the Eagles. Might the Rams have an “L.A. Special” lined up for Sunday against the Patriots?

If they do, Hekker’s up for it.

"Every player, every true competitor's desire, is to be able to help a team out in any capacity that they can,” Hekker said. "To have coach McVay, coach Fassel, guys that are creative and like to find mismatches all over the field, not just on offense and defense, but let special teams be that attacking factor as well... we just take pride in it and practice our butts off.”

No one, though, seems as impressed by Hekker as Belichick. The Patriots coach has gone on and on about the opposing punter-plus, not just this week but over the years.

“He can change field position and he’s a good situational punter and obviously he’s very athletic," Belichick said on Monday. "You have to respect his ability to handle the ball. I think the main thing when you send your punt return team out there is you want to make sure you get the ball at the end of the play. That’s not always that difficult but with these guys it’s pretty challenging.”

Such comments get back to Hekker, usually via his mother who will text them to him.

“It definitely felt good to get that acknowledgment from such an established and respected coach,’’ Hekker said. “It was a deal where I took it for what it was worth. I have a lot of career ahead of me, I believe, where I’ve got to earn a lot more respect. It’s not about myself getting admiration from another team’s coach. It’s about helping our team win games.’’